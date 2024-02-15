Global Train Battery Industry Research Report 2023-2030 - Auxiliary Batteries Segment Leads, Fueled By Safety And Reliability Needs

The train battery market is projected to grow from USD 277 Million in 2023 to USD 378 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030

The train battery market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and the growing expansion of railway networks. Along with these factors, the swiftness of rail travel and low operational cost compared to other modes of transport are driving governments all over the globe to invest in urban rail infrastructure. The growing expansion of rail networks is expected to create a demand for energy storage systems.

As of 2021, Urban Transport Trends and Prospects (UTTP) indicates that there is a total operational network of light rails and trams spanning 15,824 kilometers. Most of these networks are situated in Europe, accounting for 58% of the total, while Eurasia constitutes 22%. Notably, several European countries, including Finland, the UK, and Switzerland, are actively focusing on expanding their light rail networks. For instance, in 2021, the UK government approved the extension of the Blackpool Tram.

Additionally, the increasing development of metro projects is contributing to the rising demand for batteries in metro systems. As an example, in December 2022, the Russian government initiated the construction of the 70-km Moscow Big Circle Line metro project, with a total cost of USD 6.8 billion. Consequently, the growth of light rail and tram networks, coupled with the growing adoption of metro systems for urban transit, is expected to fuel the utilization of batteries in these modes of transportation in the upcoming years.

The train battery market comprises major manufacturers such as EnerSys (US), Exide Industries (India), Saft (France), Amara Raja Batteries (India), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), and HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co.

The Auxiliary Batteries are expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The auxiliary battery systems provide backup to all essential train systems, such as emergency lighting and ventilation. Auxiliary batteries also offer safety to the train without output failure and train separation incidents. Additionally, the increase in the demand for high-speed trains is leading to the high demand for advanced features such as emergency braking, tilting systems, etc.

VRLA technology holds the largest share in the train battery market due to its technical benefits such as maintenance-free operation, no periodic water filling requirement, fast charging capability, and heat & shock resistance, and is mainly preferred for auxiliary functions in railways. However, the high energy density, good low-temperature performance, and good cycle life means they can be recharged more times than VRLA batteries. Hence, considering these benefits of Ni-cd batteries, the demand for VRLA batteries in railways will be impacted gradually.

Moreover, the latest rolling stocks have been implementing advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and driver advisory systems (DAS) to improve efficiency and enhance the passenger experience. Improvements in resource planning, passenger experience, and decision-making, along with the optimization of field equipment such as ACs, heaters, braking systems, and other onboard appliances, are expected to increase the adoption rate of train batteries for these auxiliary systems.

Passenger Coaches will dominate the train battery market during the forecast period.

Passenger coaches are railroad cars designed to carry passengers. Modern passenger coaches require auxiliary batteries for functions such as reading lights, bathroom lights, vestibule lights, door lights, emergency lights, HVACs, fans, screens, Wi-Fi, and ceiling lights. These functions depend upon the types of coaches, such as AC and non-AC coaches. In developed countries, coaches have automated doors, infotainment systems, and passenger information systems.

These added features are powered through battery power packs. The battery capacity for AC coaches is higher compared to non-AC passenger coaches. Typically, the voltage capacity requirement for passenger capacity is 108V to 120V. Batteries installed in passenger coaches are used for auxiliary power backup. Based on the capacity and power output of the passenger coach, the manufacturer decides the battery chemistry. With increased travel demand, environmental concerns, government investments, improved passenger amenities, safety and reliability, high-speed rail development, intermodal connectivity, and reduced congestion, the need for passenger coaches and train batteries would grow parallelly in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest aftermarket share in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region has the world's most extensive railway network and holds the top spot in the global count of rolling stock. Furthermore, it stands as the world's largest producer of rolling stock. This geographical concentration of major rolling stock manufacturers has notably driven the demand for train batteries.

Moreover, with the widespread urban rail network expansion and the presence of international train battery manufacturers in the region, an anticipated rise in demand is foreseen. This is further compounded by the escalating number of passengers, which will necessitate increased utilization of train batteries to enhance the overall travel experience. Rail network electrification, emission regulations, and advancements in battery technologies are expected to drive train battery aftermarket in Asia Pacific.

The growing diesel engine retrofitting and refurbishment at a year-on-year rate of 5%. Further, trains operating in the Asia Pacific region are at high temperatures compared to Europe and North America due to which battery lifespan in the Asia Pacific region is less, thus the demand for battery replacement is high.

Key Attributes: