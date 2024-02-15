Digital Maturity to Dominate ManageEngine Dubai User Conference

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting)

Manama, Bahrain - February 14, 2024 -- ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, will make digital maturity the highlight of its 12th Dubai User Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, on February 20--21, 2024.

“Every organization must forge its own, unique path to digital maturity, balancing the benefits of digital technology against the risks inherent in adopting leading edge solutions,” said Rajesh Ganesan, president at ManageEngine. “Nowhere is this challenge more pressing than in the Middle East, where an increasingly sophisticated user population is served by state-of-the-art IT solutions. This year, Dubai User Conference attendees will learn how to navigate through technological challenges, show resilience, and deliver elevated experiences to both customers and employees.”

Highlights of this year’s Dubai User Conference will include:

● The Path to a Mature Digital Enterprise, Ganesan’s keynote speech, will delve deeper into digital maturity, including its need, levels, and scope for the future.

● Driving Digital Maturity: The key to becoming a High-Performing Organization. Presented by Manuel Geitz, Principal Analyst at Forrester, will emphasize digital maturity models, assessment methods, and more.

● ManageEngine’s recently launched ManageEngine DDI , which specialises in critical network services such as DNS, DHCP and IPAM.

● ManageEngine’s soon-to-be-launched Exploit Triad Analytics, an ML-powered enhancement to its security information and event management (SIEM) solution, Log360. Exploit Triad Analytics will track the path of cyber-offenders, reduce the breach lifecycle, and enhance the security posture of enterprises.



"Organizations in the Middle East are encouraged to embrace digital advancements owing to the market demand and support from government initiatives. At the 12th Dubai Conference, presided by a panel of experts and industry analysts, we aim to share extensive insights on IT management and security challenges. By doing so, we would like to reinforce our unwavering commitment to the market," said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine.





MENAFN15022024003654000333ID1107856342