Fin Fish Market Expected To Reach $238,520 Million By 2025, Says Allied Market Research.

Allied Market Research's latest report reveals the global fin fish market's growth, projecting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific leads.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Fin Fish Market by Fish Type, Environment, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"The global fin fish market size was valued at $164,836 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $238,520 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The others segment consist of carps, mackerels, sea bream, and trout is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific secured the leading position in the global fin fish market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. The carps segment is expected to continue as the primary revenue generator throughout the forecast period.

The demand for fin fish remains crucial to meet global food requirements, ensuring high-quality and disease-free fish production in compliance with hygiene standards. This industry also contributes to species conservation efforts, while advanced technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing fish yields. The market is poised for significant growth due to heightened consumer awareness about balanced nutrient intake and increased government support for fish farming to address food insecurities.

However, challenges persist, with water pollution and changing climatic conditions posing obstacles to market growth. Additionally, the susceptibility of fin fish production to diseases and environmental factors, as evidenced by recent outbreaks affecting farmed Atlantic salmon in various regions, remains a concern.

Fresh water emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment in 2017, holding a significant market share. The fresh water segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, followed closely by the marine water segment.

Among various fish types, the 'other' segment, encompassing carps, mackerels, sea bream, and trout, led revenue generation in 2017. Carps, known for their hardiness and adaptability, belong to the Cyprinidae family and are widely domesticated globally.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) was the second-largest market in terms of revenue generation in 2017, holding almost one-fourth of the share. The region is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during the forecast period. While North America has seen a plateau in fin fish expansion, South America, particularly in Brazil and Peru, exhibits strong and continuous growth. Technological developments in South America and select countries in South Africa are predicted to boost the fin fish market in LAMEA, driven by rapid infrastructure and technology growth in the Middle East. However, weak economies in Africa pose challenges to market expansion in this region.

Major players in the industry have adopted strategies such as acquisition, partnership & agreement, merger, and geographical expansion, to expand their market share and increase profitability. The key player in the market include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fin fish Inc., Grupo Farallon Fin fish, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Fin fish S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

Key findings of the Fin Fish Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to lead the global market, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.68%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

Based on environment, the fresh water segment occupied around 60.0% of fin fish market share of the total market in 2017.

Based on fish type, the others segment that includes craps mackerels, sea bream, and trout occupied a major share of the global market in 2017, in terms of revenue followed by salmon.

China is the largest country, in terms of revenue, in the global market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2018 to 2025.

Tilapia fish type is expected to witness significant growth of 4.62%, in terms of revenue, in the fin fish market forecast period.

