New Music Alert Ex Wants Me Dead From Singer, Songwriter And Producer Orlando Kallen

Orlando Kallen

Orlando Kallen Ex Wants Me Dead

Track Title: Ex Wants Me Dead Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USLD91750510

AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orlando Kallen, an 18-year-old dynamo, is poised to emerge as an unstoppable force in the music industry. This Australian-born rising star, with Greek, Egyptian and Croatian heritage, possesses an irresistible blend of versatility, genuine talent, and an edgy persona that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.With a musical foundation rooted in Pop and Rock, Orlando draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists including Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.Having grown up in Australia, Orlando's musical training and development showcases his versatility and unique appeal through years of musical theatre, vocals, piano, guitar, gospel, R&B, and rock. Orlando received professional training at the prestigious NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Arts), renowned for nurturing Academy Award-winning Aussie talents such as Cate Blanchett.Orlando's first EP release marks a milestone in his promising music career. 'Leave Me Bleeding' is out now and already making waves having being picked up on rotation with iHeart and other leading radio stations globally, securing the #10 spot on Mediabase Rhythmic Indie Chart, and the #1 spot on the Global DRT Radio Indie Charts.@OrlandoKallenContact Orlando Kallen at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

