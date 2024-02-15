Days After Ditching Grand Alliance, Nitish Exchanges Pleasantries With Lalu

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Day after parting ways with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and returning to NDA fold, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday exchanged pleasantries with RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Bihar assembly.
Lalu, along with wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and two candidates of Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav, was going towards the chamber of secretary cum returning officer at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat while Nitish was stepping out from it.
Jha and Sanjay Yadav have filed the nominations of Rajya Sabha in front of Raj Kumar, the secretary cum returning officer of the state assembly.
