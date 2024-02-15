Varanasi Court To Hear Plea Against Puja In Gyanvapi Mosque On Feb 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), Feb 15 (IANS) A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi masjid committee's plea against puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side's counsel said.
The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.
Advocate MM Yadav said Additional District Judge (I) Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.
The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court's verdict.
--IANS
amita/rad
