Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2024: Predictive Biomarkers And Biosimilars Unveil New Horizons In Cancer Biologics

The "Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2024" has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report details the impressive surge in the cancer biologics market size from $106.2 billion in 2023 to an expected $117.03 billion in 2024, marking a

CAGR of 10.2%. It further projects an increase to $168.75 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6%, fueled by the relentless pursuit of novel treatment methodologies and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer.

Chronic diseases, particularly cancer, have a substantial impact on health systems worldwide. The report identifies this as a significant factor contributing to the cancer biologics market's growth. Notable market drivers include advancements in biologic efficacy and safety, new regulatory approvals, and the growing adoption of combination therapies.

Investments in Cancer Research: A Catalyst for Market Growth

With rigorous investments fueling cancer research and development, the market is witnessing a surge in innovative cancer biologics. These advancements promise improved patient outcomes and drive the market forward.

Predictive Biomarkers and Biosimilars: New Horizons in Cancer Biologics

Major market players are focusing on predictive biomarkers and the development of cancer biosimilars, contributing to the diversification and accessibility of cancer treatments. Predictive biomarkers are becoming pivotal in early detection and personalized treatment approaches, while the introduction of biosimilars offers cost-effective alternatives to existing biologics.

Strategic Acquisitions: Shaping the Competitive Landscape

The recent acquisition of a global biosimilars business by Biocon Biologics Ltd., signifies strategic movements within the cancer biologics industry, aimed at enhancing the global presence and improving access to biologic treatments.

Geographic and Category Outlook

North America dominates the market landscape as the largest region, while the Middle East emerges as the fastest-growing market, promising dynamic changes in the global market share.

Within the market, various categories such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies are extensively analyzed, offering insights into their applications and the channels of distribution in healthcare facilities.

Highlights from the Cancer Biologics Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of market size and growth predictions up to 2028.

Insights into key growth drivers, including advances in treatment and increasing chronic disease prevalence.

Evaluation of market trends, focusing on predictive biomarkers and biosimilars.

Assessment of strategic acquisitions and their market impact. Detailed breakdown of market segments and regional market shares.

Key Markets Covered:



By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies; Vaccines; Cell and Gene Therapy; Other Types

By Application: Non-small Cell Lung Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Breast Cancer; Acute Myeloid Leukemia; Lymphoma; Multiple Myeloma; Ovarian Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Gastric Cancers; Other Applications By Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Clinics; Other Distribution Channels

Companies Profiled



AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

AmgenInc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer inc.

Celgene Corporation

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Seagen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Biogen Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Incyte Corporation

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd.

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Biocon Limited

Genentech Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Puma Biotechnology

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Stryker Corporation Terumo Corporation

