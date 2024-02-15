IGT Earns Gold Medal From Leading Sustainability Rating Agency Ecovadis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Improved rating positions Company in the top five percent of global companies assessed by EcoVadis

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today

that it has earned a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings. This gold medal rating positions IGT among the top five percent of global companies assessed by EcoVadis for its comprehensive sustainable business practices. IGT scored particularly well in the areas of environment, ethics and sustainable procurement.

IGT's sustainability program was assessed under the EcoVadis criteria using 21 benchmarks within the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis methodically evaluates environmental, social and ethical performance using these international sustainability standards for more than 85,000 companies worldwide.

"Receiving a gold medal from EcoVadis validates IGT's long-time commitment to continuously improving our ESG results and the effectiveness of our Sustainable Play initiatives," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "IGT will leverage the gold medal honor from EcoVadis as inspiration for enhanced sustainability innovation and performance, as we help contribute to a more sustainable future for our business and stakeholders."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Company, the International Labour Organization conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actional roadmap for continuous improvement.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit .

