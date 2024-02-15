(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Software Business Models and Suppliers' Layout Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The automotive industry stands at the cusp of a transformative phase, embracing the megatrend of software-defined vehicles and leaving an indelible mark on global markets. A newly published research report delves into the intricate landscape of automotive software business models and supplier strategies, highlighting the significant developments and tactical shifts occurring within this fast-evolving sector.

As the report outlines, intelligent vehicle software has diversified into models that incorporate intellectual property (IP), solutions, and technical services with a compensatory structure rooted in non-recurring engineering (NRE), software licensing, and royalty frameworks. The paradigm shift to a more software-centric automotive ecosystem has witnessed providers expanding their portfolios to include custom software development, technical services, and system integration, alongside software licensing and authorization services.

The research provides crucial insights into the market's progress towards centralized electronic/electrical (E/E) architectures, contrasting the independent research and development trajectories of prominent and well-funded automakers with the more collaborative approaches adopted by the majority. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), often buoyed by partnerships with adept suppliers, are navigating the route to full-stack development with mixed strategies of indigenous R&D and deep supplier collaborations.

An in-depth analysis reveals the ascendance of software and hardware decoupling, noting customers' increasing predilection for solutions that allow for compatibility with a range of products, including those from competitors. Leading suppliers such as Bosch have responded with agile strategies, offering video perception software and other products designed to integrate seamlessly with various systems on chips (SoCs), thus providing automakers with unprecedented flexibility.

The report further explores innovative implementations of General-Purpose Technologies (GPTs) in automotive applications, particularly within human-computer interaction, thanks to the rise of large AI models like ChatGPT. OEMs such as Li Auto are leading the charge with tailored, self-developed operating systems while others, like Mercedes-Benz, streamline integration via collaboration with tech powerhouses.

Incorporating predictive analytics and data-driven methodologies, the report underscores the integral role played by foundation models in fostering more interactive and intuitive vehicular environments. It observes the swift incorporation of these technologies among OEMs and how collaborations with companies like iFlytek are redefining the cognitive capabilities of vehicles, further illustrated by Chery's recent advancements with the EXEED STERRA ES.

The industry report serves as a vital touchstone for stakeholders in the automotive arena, providing comprehensive insights into current practices and forward-looking trends shaping the automotive software business. It addresses the converging paths of vehicle operating system advances and supplier enhancements, painting a detailed picture of an industry in the midst of considerable tech-propelled growth.

Key findings from the report include:



Efforts by OEMs to expedite the rollout of proprietary vehicle operating systems, leveraging systematic supplier solutions to facilitate rapid mass production.

An emerging vehicle OS market that draws on independent R&D, supplemented by in-depth collaborations between OEMs and suppliers, with benchmarks set by industry giants Mercedes-Benz and NIO. Adaptive business models positioned for future profitability, as the focus shifts from vehicle sales to application software and service enhancements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of Automotive Software Business Model and Trend

1.1 Overview of Intelligent Vehicle Software Industry Chain

1.1.1 Intelligent Vehicle Software Architecture

1.1.2 Automotive Software Architecture Step Towards"Service-Oriented (SOA)" From"Signal-Oriented"

1.1.3 Transformation of Automobile Software Development Mode of OEMs

1.1.4 Types of Intelligent Vehicle Software

1.1.5 Automotive Software Supplier Categories

1.1.6 Software Empowers Automakers to Realize Value

1.2 Summary of Business Models of Intelligent Vehicle Software Related Suppliers

1.2.1 Main Business Types of Software Suppliers

1.2.2 Main Charging Models of Software Suppliers

1.2.3 Single Vehicle Software License Fee of Some Software Modules for Intelligent Vehicles

1.2.4 Automotive Software Sales Model

1.3 Development Trend of Smart Vehicle Software Business Model

1.3.1 Change of Role of Software Suppliers under SVD Trend

1.3.2 Automotive Software Market Size

1.3.3 Ecological Trend of Flattening and Joint Development of Automotive Supply

1.3.4 Software Suppliers Ecological Cooperation, Deep Binding with Upstream Partners

1.3.5 Exploration of Software Suppliers Cooperation Model

1.3.6 Charging Strategy of Software Suppliers

2. Analysis on OEMs' Response to Software Innovation Strategy

2.1 OEMs' Response to Software Innovation Strategy

2.2 Mercedes-Benz

2.3 BMW

2.4 VW

2.5 Ford

2.6 SAIC Motor Group

2.7 Great Wall Motors

2.8 Geely Automobile

2.9 Changan Automobile

2.10 XPeng Motors

3. Analysis on Automotive Operating System (OS) Innovation Requirements and Layout Model

3.1 Development Status Quo and Trend of Automotive OS Business Mode

3.1.1 Types of Automotive OS

3.1.2 OS in Narrow Sense and Generalized Sense Coexist

3.1.3 Types of Automotive OS Business Mode

3.1.4 Business Model of Each Module of Automotive OS in Generalized Sense

3.1.5 Business Model of Major Automotive OS Enterprises

3.1.6 Business Model of Smart Cockpit OS

3.1.7 Business Model of Autonomous Driving OS Suppliers

3.1.8 Automotive OS Development Trend and Business Model Exploration

3.2 Exploration of OEM OS Innovation Requirements and Layout Mode: Vehicle OS

3.2.1 OS Demand Changes under EEA Evolution

3.2.2 Automotive OS Requirements Step Towards Vehicle OS

3.2.3 Vehicle OS

3.2.4 Vehicle OS Architecture

3.2.5 Vehicle OS Purpose

3.2.6 Core Software Layer of Vehicle OS

3.2.7 Evolution of Vehicle OS Development Model

3.2.8 Main Layout Mode of OEM Vehicle OS

3.2.9 Main Limiting Factors of OEMs Self-developed Vehicle OS

3.3 Major Automotive OS Suppliers and Business Model

4. Analysis on Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Innovation Requirements and Layout Model

4.1 Business Model and Trend of Intelligent Cockpit Software System

4.1.1 Development and Evolution Trend of Intelligent Cockpit System

4.1.2 Four Supply Modes of Intelligent Cockpit System

4.2 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cockpit Software (1)

4.2.1 OEMs Actively Promote Chat GPT and Other AI Large Model Platforms to Get on Smart Cockpit

4.2.2 Application Field of AI Large Model in Automotive

4.2.3 Layout and Business model of GPT Large Model of Major Suppliers (1): Generative AI Large Model

4.2.4 Layout and Business model of GPT Large Model of Major Suppliers (2): Generative AI Large Model

4.2.5 Layout and Business model of GPT Large Model of Major Suppliers (3): Generative AI Large Model

4.2.6 Business Model Exploration of AI Large Model

4.2.7 Layout Model of AI Large Model of OEMs

4.3 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cockpit Software (2)

4.3.1 More and More Automakers Apply 3D Engines to Intelligent Cockpit

4.3.2 Layout and Business Model of Automotive 3D Engine Application in Intelligent Cockpit

4.4 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cockpit Software (3)

4.4.1 Deep Integration of Head Unit and Mobile Phone

4.4.2 Barriers of Head Unit and Mobile Phone Integration

4.5 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cockpit Software (4)

4.5.1 New Requirement of Automotive Acoustics

4.5.2 Status Quo of Acoustic Software Business Models

4.5.3 Summary of Acoustic Software Vendors Business Model

4.5.4 Evolution of Acoustic Software Procurement Model of Automakers

4.5.5 Exploration of Acoustic Software Business Model

4.6 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cockpit Software (5)

4.6.1 AR-HUD Becomes a Hot Spot

4.6.2 Core Technology of AR HUD Industry

4.6.3 Main Direction of AR-HUD Software Upgrade

4.6.4 AR Creator becomes the core element of AR-HUD, software capabilities are particularly important

4.6.5 AR Creator integrated Head Unit System

4.7 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cockpit Software (6)

4.7.1 Advanced Evolution of HMI Driven by New technologies such as AI Large Model

4.7.2 Multimodal Interactive Software Supply Trend: Shift from Single Module to Integrated Supply

5. Analysis on Autonomous Driving Innovation Requirements and Layout Model

5.1 Business Model and Trend of Autonomous Driving System Software

5.2 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Autonomous Driving Software

5.2.1 Accelerated Installation Realization of NOA Function

6. Analysis on Automotive Cloud Platform Innovation Requirements and Layout Model

6.1 Business Model and Trend of Cloud Platform Layer Software

6.1.1 Business Model of Corresponding Modules of Cloud Platform Layer

6.1.2 vehicle to everything business model

6.1.3 V2X payment model exploration

6.1.4 Cloud Platform Service Provider and OEM Cooperation Model

6.1.5 Cloud Platform Service Forms and Charging Models

6.1.6 Service Form of Main Cloud Platform Providers

6.1.7 Development Trend of Automotive Cloud Service

6.1.8 Three Development Directions of Automotive Cloud Service Requirements

6.1.9 Five Features of Automotive Cloud Service Requirements

6.1.10 Key Decisions of OEMs to Procure Cloud Service

6.1.11 Cloud Application of OEMs

6.1.12 Automotive Cloud Business Model

6.1.13 Cloud Layout Strategy

6.1.14 Development Trend of Vehicle Cloud Integration

6.1.15 Cloud Service Business Model for Future Vehicles

6.2 Innovation Requirements and Layout Model of OEM Cloud Related Software

