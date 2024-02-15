The Children’S Place Provides Shareholder Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE) , an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that it has received correspondence from Snowball Compounding Ltd. and parties related to Mithaq Capital (“Mithaq”) notifying the Company that they own approximately 54% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock and intend to nominate 11 persons to stand for election to The Children's Place's Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company intends to accept Mithaq's request to enter into discussions regarding the provision of financing to assist with the Company's liquidity needs. Any such financing would be subject to, among other things, lender approval and compliance with applicable law.



As a result of Mithaq's unsolicited acquisition of shares, Mithaq has triggered a Change of Control thereby causing an Event of Default under the Company's Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Company is in discussions with its lenders to seek a waiver of the Event of Default.

The Board and the Company's senior leadership team are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders. The Children's Place shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes four digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 16 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place is proud to be a women-led Company, including industry-leading gender diversity in senior management and throughout all levels of its workforce, and of its commitment to sustainable business practices that benefit its customers, associates, investors, suppliers and the communities it serves. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place”,“Gymboree”,“Sugar & Jade”, and“PJ Place”. For more information, visit: , , and , as well as the Company's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the“Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company's business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy in general, the risk that the Company's strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company's global supply chain, including resulting from COVID-19 or other disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigations brought under consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, the imposition of regulations affecting the importation of foreign-produced merchandise, including duties and tariffs, the uncertainty of weather patterns, the risk that we may be unable to obtain new financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

