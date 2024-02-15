Evolution Health Group Appoints Chris Mycek As Vice President, Enterprise Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a leading full-service global healthcare agency that provides strategic medical marketing and communications strategy and solutions for the Life Science industry, today announced Chris Mycek has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. This new role further underscores EHG's commitment to pioneering advancements in the pharmaceutical marketing sector and cements our position at the forefront of digital healthcare evolution.

Chris Mycek, VP, Enterprise Solutions, Evolution Health Group

In his new role, Chris will foster digital transformation initiatives with EHG's innovative SaaS-based, artificial intelligence powered, software solutions to drive engagement and business insights with key customer groups. Leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies have embraced and implemented EHG's technology solutions to enhance professional marketing and sales operations.



Prior to joining EHG, Chris held leadership roles focusing on digital transformation at Publicis, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Syneos Health. Chris also serves as a board advisor for many emerging technology companies and spent a decade in management roles at Johnson & Johnson.





"EHG has been heavily investing in our proprietary technology solutions, including our best-in-class 360|Connex platform and we are excited to have an expert like Chris join our team to drive even more value and innovation for our clients", says Scott Reese, Global Head of Innovation. Chris adds, "With Artificial Intelligence now a strategic business imperative for the commercial teams in Life Sciences companies, Evolution Health Group and our technology is well positioned to help our clients develop a competitive advantage in the market and accelerate access for patients to life saving therapies."

Evolution Health Group (EHG) is privately held, founded in 2005 with five divisions serving pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and digital health industries. Headquartered in Pearl River, NY, just outside of Manhattan, EHG is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, Maestro360, blulava, Quintescience, and Darwin Academy. Services span scientific strategy, medical communications, publication planning, advisory boards, speakers bureau, digital solutions and technology platforms, which are delivered globally for leading life sciences organizations.

