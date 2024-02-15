Global Single-Cell Omics Market To Reach $4.62 Billion By 2030 Owing To Increasing Applications In Cancer Research | Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Single-cell Omics Market, By Technology (Single-cell RNA Sequencing, Single-cell DNA Sequencing, Single-cell Proteomics, Single-cell Multi-omics, Single-cell Imaging, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By Application (Cancer research, Immunology, Neuroscience, Stem cell research, Developmental biology, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, CRO, and Others), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global single-cell omics market was valued at US$ 1.63 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.62 Bn by 2030 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2023 to 2030.

The Single-cell Omics market is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing applications of single-cell omics in cancer research. Single-cell omics allows for the analysis of individual cells, providing a deeper understanding of the heterogeneity within a tumor. This enables researchers to identify and study rare cell populations, which are crucial for understanding the development and progression of cancer. Additionally, single-cell omics techniques can be used to study the response of individual cells to different treatments, helping to guide personalized medicine approaches for cancer patients. The growing prevalence of cancer globally and the need for more precise diagnostic and therapeutic strategies are expected to drive the demand for single-cell omics in cancer research.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.63 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $4.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges . Technical challenges Growth Drivers . Growing application areas

. Increasing R&D funding

Market Key Trends :

Growing Implementation of Single-cell Omics in Immunology Research:

Single-cell omics is increasingly being used in immunology research to study the heterogeneity of immune cells and their response to diseases. This can help in understanding complex immune responses, developing immunotherapies, and advancing personalized medicine in the field of immunology.

Technological Advancements in Single-cell Omics Techniques:

Continuous advancements in single-cell omics techniques, such as single-cell RNA sequencing, single-cell proteomics, and single-cell genomics, are driving the market growth. These advancements are enabling researchers to analyze individual cells with higher resolution and accuracy, thereby facilitating deeper insights into cellular functions and disease mechanisms.

Market Opportunities :

Advancements in Single-cell RNA Sequencing Technology

The single-cell RNA sequencing technology is expected to dominate the market in terms of technology segment. This is due to its ability to provide insights into gene expression at a single-cell level, which is crucial for understanding complex biological processes. With advancements in technology, such as droplet-based methods and microfluidics, the accuracy and efficiency of single-cell RNA sequencing have significantly improved. This has led to its increased adoption in various research areas such as cancer research, immunology, and developmental biology. The high demand for single-cell RNA sequencing technology is expected to drive the growth of the single-cell omics market.

Rising Demand for Single-cell Omics in Cancer Research

Cancer research is expected to dominate the market in terms of application segment. Single-cell omics techniques have gained significant attention in cancer research due to their ability to provide detailed insights into the heterogeneity of tumor cells. By analyzing individual cells, researchers can understand the genetic and molecular characteristics of different tumor cell populations, which can help in developing personalized treatment strategies. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the need for targeted therapies are driving the demand for single-cell omics in cancer research.

Recent Developments:

In October 2020, Mission Bio Inc, introduced a comprehensive tapestry single-cell multi-omics solutions.

In September 2023, MGI established the DCS Lab Initiative, which aims to facilitates large-scale leading multi-omics laboratories and promote critical scientific research.

Key Market Takeaways :

The Single-cell Omics Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the advancements in single-cell RNA sequencing technology and the rising demand for single-cell omics in cancer research.

On the basis of technology, the single-cell RNA sequencing segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its ability to provide insights into gene expression at a single-cell level. In terms of application, cancer research is expected to dominate the market, as single-cell omics techniques can provide detailed insights into the heterogeneity of tumor cells.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutions in the region.

Key players operating in the single-cell omics market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., Roche, Bio-Techne, and Pacific Biosciences. These players focus on strategic collaborations, product development, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

In conclusion, the single-cell omics market is expected to experience significant growth due to advancements in technology and the increasing demand in various research areas, particularly in cancer research. The dominance of single-cell RNA sequencing technology and the importance of personalized treatment strategies in cancer research are key factors driving the market. The market is expected to witness a dominant position from North America, and key players in the market are actively involved in expanding their product portfolios and market presence through strategic initiatives.

Market Segmentation

By Technology:



Single-cell RNA Sequencing

Single-cell DNA Sequencing

Single-cell Proteomics

Single-cell Multi-omics

Single-cell Imaging Others

By Product:



Instruments Consumables

By Application:



Cancer research

Immunology

Neuroscience

Stem cell research

Developmental biology Others

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

