Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Set To Surpass USD 1.34 Trillion By 2030, Riding The Wave Of Consumer Preferences

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Non-alcoholic Beverages Market's growth factors encompass a dynamic interplay of health consciousness, flavor diversity, economic trends, cultural associations, and regional dynamics. As the market continues to evolve, its resilience in responding to changing consumer demands positions it as a key player in the broader beverage industry.The Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is poised for an unprecedented surge, expected to surpass USD 1.34 trillion by 2030. This remarkable growth is fueled by a convergence of factors that redefine consumer choices and the industry landscape.Get a Report Sample of Non-alcoholic Beverages MarketSome of the major key players studied in this report are:Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Suja Life, LLC, FreshBev, Pressed Juicery, Suntory Beverage & Food, Unilever, Asahi Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Kirin Holdings Co.Market Report ScopeThe Non-alcoholic Beverages Market, valued at USD 800.9 billion in 2022, is set to witness a substantial transformation, projecting a robust CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as indicated by the latest SNS Insider report. This astronomical growth is underpinned by dynamic shifts in consumer preferences and the industry's adaptability to emerging trends.Market Report ScopeThe global beverage industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, driven by the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market's deep-rooted connections with social and cultural roles. Accounting for more than 50% of the worldwide beverage industry, non-alcoholic beverages have become a staple, reflecting the growing popularity of revitalizing drinks and the evolution of cultures worldwide. Manufacturers, leveraging lowered trade restrictions and tariff barriers, are expanding their production capacities globally, unlocking numerous growth opportunities in both developing markets and through the introduction of novel products.Impact of Covid-19 on Non-alcoholic Beverages Market :. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the non-alcoholic beverages market, both in terms of production and consumption. With lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented worldwide, the closure of restaurants, bars, and cafes has resulted in a decline in out-of-home consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.. One of the most noticeable effects has been the shift from on-premise to off-premise consumption. As people stayed at home during lockdowns, there was a surge in demand for non-alcoholic beverages through e-commerce platforms and grocery stores. Consumers stocked up on their favorite drinks to enjoy at home, leading to increased sales for packaged non-alcoholic beverages.. However, despite this increase in off-premise consumption, the overall demand for non-alcoholic beverages has been negatively impacted due to economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Many consumers have faced financial constraints and reduced purchasing power, leading them to cut back on discretionary spending, including non-essential beverages.Market AnalysisThe surge in demand for non-alcoholic beverages is propelled by the global trend towards healthier lifestyles and consumer preferences for unique flavors. With a rising awareness of health-conscious choices, the market witnesses a substantial demand for zero-calorie and low-calorie beverages. Notably, the sports drink segment is identified as the fastest-growing sub-segment, driven by the increasing health-consciousness among the younger population, emphasizing the market's trajectory towards healthier alternatives.Segmentation Analysis. The Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented into Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), bottled water, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) tea & coffee, fruit juices, and others. CSDs, particularly new and flavored variants, dominate as thirst-quenchers, propelled by refreshing properties. RTD drinks, juices, and sports drinks are projected to grow rapidly globally due to the escalating shift towards healthier beverage options.. Supermarkets/hypermarkets play a pivotal role, offering an easy shopping experience and leveraging technological advancements to provide quality beverages. With approximately 43% of total grocery sales occurring through supermarkets/hypermarkets, this distribution channel holds a significant share in annual non-alcoholic beverage sales.Growth Factors. A profound shift towards healthier lifestyles is reshaping consumer choices, driving the demand for non-alcoholic beverages. With an increasing emphasis on well-being, consumers, particularly the younger demographic, are opting for beverages with lower or zero-calorie options. The awareness of the impact of sugary drinks on health has led to a surge in demand for healthier alternatives, including functional beverages and those fortified with essential nutrients.. Consumer palates are becoming more adventurous and diverse, leading to an increased demand for unique and innovative flavor profiles. The market has responded with a plethora of options, ranging from exotic fruit-infused beverages to herbal and botanical blends. This variety caters to the evolving taste preferences of consumers and ensures a broad appeal across different demographic segments.Challenges:. Changing consumer preferences: One of the major challenges in the non-alcoholic beverages market is the constantly changing consumer preferences. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional sugary drinks. This shift in preferences has led to an increased demand for natural and organic beverages, as well as functional drinks that offer specific health benefits.. Intense competition: The non-alcoholic beverages market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Large multinational companies, as well as small and local businesses, are constantly introducing new products and flavors to attract consumers. This intense competition makes it challenging for companies to differentiate themselves and gain a significant market share.. Rising raw material costs: Another challenge faced by the non-alcoholic beverages industry is the rising cost of raw materials. Ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, and natural sweeteners have become more expensive due to factors like climate change, supply chain disruptions, and increasing demand.Key Regional DevelopmentAsia Pacific emerges as the dominant force in the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market, with sustained improvements in disposable income and living standards. Westernization and modernization trends contribute to increased expenditure on beverage products. The International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR) predicts substantial growth in non-alcoholic brands in the region as consumers seek ways to reduce alcohol intake.North America and Europe are anticipated to experience significant growth, driven by rising demand for RTD beverages and sports drinks. Consumers in these regions are increasingly focusing on 'better-for-you' products, promoting healthier soft drinks. The Middle East & Africa and South America markets, while accounting for a lower share, indicate potential for growth as product penetration increases in underdeveloped markets.Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Driving Factors:. Increasing health consciousness among consumers: With growing awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol on health, more and more people are opting for non-alcoholic beverages as a healthier alternative. Non-alcoholic beverages offer a wide range of options such as fruit juices, herbal teas, flavored water, and energy drinks that cater to different tastes and preferences.. Changing consumer lifestyles: The hectic and fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers have led to a shift in their beverage choices. Non-alcoholic beverages provide convenience and instant refreshment without the need for preparation or mixing. This appeals to busy individuals who are looking for quick and easy options to quench their thirst or boost their energy levels.Key Takeaways. The Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is propelled by the surging demand for healthier options and diverse flavors, especially among the health-conscious younger population.. Asia Pacific's dominance, fueled by economic advancements and changing consumer lifestyles, has a profound impact on the global market.. Supermarkets/hypermarkets, equipped with technological advancements, shape the market's distribution landscape, providing consumers with quality and convenience.Recent DevelopmentsIn July 2022: PepsiCo opens its largest US bottling plant in Colorado, designed for 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency, and reduced virgin plastic use.In March 2022: Red Bull introduces a limited-edition Strawberry Apricot-flavored extension, catering to diverse consumer tastes and preferences.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2.Research Methodology3.Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5.Value chain analysis6.Porter's 5 forces model7.PEST analysis8.Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market segmentation, by Product Type:8.1 Soft Drinks8.2 Bottled Water8.3 Tea & Coffee8.4 Juice8.5 Dairy Drinks8.6 Others9.Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market segmentation, by Distribution Channel:9.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket9.2 Convenience stores9.3 Specialty Stores9.4 Online Retails9.5 Others10 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market segmentation, by Price Point:10.1 Standard10.2 Premium10.3 Luxury11. Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market, by region/ country11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 USA11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 France11.3.4 Italy11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 The Netherlands11.3.7 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 South Korea11.4.3 China11.4.4 India11.4.5 Australia11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 The Middle East & Africa11.5.1 Israel11.5.2 UAE11.5.3 South Africa11.5.4 Rest11.6 Latin America11.6.1 Brazil11.6.2 Argentina11.6.3 Rest of Latin America12. Company profiles12.1.1 Financial12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered12.1.3 Swot Analysis12.1.4 The SNS View13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Bench Marking13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 