Nimisha Sajayan Gets Under The Weather, Gives ‘Poacher’ Trailer Launch A Miss

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Poacher', was in Mumbai on Thursday for the show's trailer launch. However, the travelling affected her and she couldn't attend the trailer launch and media interaction.

The actress skiped the event as she was under the weather. She took some rest in hope of getting better by the end of the event so that she could interact with the media, but she couldn't make it to the event either.

She plays Mala Jogi in 'Poacher'. She is called on the job to investigate a poaching ring owing to her excellent track record as an officer in the forest department.

'Poacher', which has been created and directed by the International Emmy-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, gives a glimpse into the illegal practice of the merciless and incessant killing of the elephants. The eight-part series also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Mathew.

It unravels the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history, and shows a diverse group of wildlife custodians consisting of forest crime fighters, cops coming together to put an end to the bone-chilling trade that feeds off the lives of innocent animals.

'Poacher' will drop on Prime Video on February 23.

