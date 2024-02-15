Sandeshkhali Under Tight Security Blanket As BJP Mlas Proceed There

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal is under a tight security cover since Thursday morning.

While one of the reasons for the security blanket is the intended visit of BJP MLAs to the trouble-torn area, the other was the alleged police action against five women who had complained of sexual harassment at the hands of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

There was renewed tension in the area following social media reports that five women who complained to Governor CV Ananda Bose and to the media about sexual harassment, were forcibly taken away by the police.

The BJP's IT cell chief and observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya posted on his X handle,“Women of Sandeshkhali, who complained about the tyranny of Shahjahan Sheikh and his men in the region, before the media and the Governor, have been forcibly taken away by WB Police. We have all the details and will ensure they get legal protection. But where is Mamata Banerjee? Why is she hiding behind WB Police? The otherwise voluble Mamata has gone silent....”

He also attached a video with his post, where a police officer could be seen talking to some women.

As the information spread, there was fresh tension in the area. However, the district administration was tight-lipped, with not a single officer coming forward to either confirm or denying the BJP leader's information.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Sandeshkhali from Kolkata along with three other BJP MLAs, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari told media persons that they would try to speak to the women complaining of sexual harassment as well as to the family members of the local BJP workers who were being unnecessarily harassed by the local police.

“Whatever we do, will be as per the law. We will not violate the provisions of Section 144 in the pockets at Sandeshkhali where it is imposed. However, if the cops unnecessarily stop or harass us, we will do the needful at the spot,” he said.

--IANS

src/rad