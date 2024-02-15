Border Security Insight: A Collaborative Event By SIA And Puretech Systems In Hosting CBP PMOD Deputy Directorate Chief Henry Laxdal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8th, PureTech Systems, under the auspices of Security Industry Association (SIA) and the National Capital Region Security Forum, hosted the 4th government-industry engagement with CBP. This time, the guest speaker was

Mr.

Henry Laxdal, who currently serves as Deputy

Directorate Chief

of the U.S.

Border Patrol

(USBP)

Program Management Office

Directorate (PMOD).



From Left to Right: Ilia Rosenberg, VP Federal Sector for PureTech Systems, Chief Henry Laxdal, Deputy Directorate Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Program Management Office Directorate, and Larry Bowe, President & CEO of PureTech Systems

Chief Laxdal provided valuable insights into the evolving vision and strategy

of how PMOD supports the overarching USBP Strategy to keep America safe. He discussed how the Border Patrol strives to remain innovative in its pursuit of border security,

shedding light

on how important industry stakeholders are to its complex mission.

His public service progressed from being a Border Patrol agent in Arizona, to working at

USBP

Headquarters in Washington, DC, to working as a Patrol Agent in Charge on both the Northern and Southern borders, and then back to

USBP

Headquarters.

While assigned to Headquarters,

Chief Laxdal worked

in

Law Enforcement Operations,

Strategic Planning and Analysis,

the Office of Acquisition, and is now

the Deputy of

PMOD.

Close to

50

participants from industry

stakeholders

gathered to hear

how PMOD strategizes and

prioritizes

innovative technology to identify, target, and mitigate emerging threats. Chief Laxdal discussed the decision-making process for large-scale programs of record and newly identified potential solutions that might solve a particular capability gap.

Chief Laxdal answered each question from the attendees in detail providing

additional clarity to

many of the interrelated topics

discussed during the previous week's Industry Day and beyond.



From Chief Laxdal's keynote and subsequent Q&A that lasted almost two hours, we gathered the following important points:



There is a continued need for enhanced coordination between Border Patrol and the local sheriff departments, which often operate in overlapping jurisdictions. By establishing partnerships, it allows more effective

and

coordinated efforts along the border and in the local communities

they protect. The shared intelligence from community policing efforts, surveillance systems and other similar systems enhances

agents' ability to

manage

operations along the border, increasing the safety

and wellbeing of neighboring communities.

AI plays an important role in integrated systems with automated detection, continuous monitoring, and predictive analytics, and is considered a

critical component to increasing the efficiency of border operations by streamlining processes and functions that can be completed with advanced computing.

Chief Laxdal articulated how staffing and attrition rates have become an increasing challenge, requiring creative methods to complete the mission with fewer people.

As the evolution of technology continues to improve, the agency

must continue to consider how best to utilize autonomous sensors in all environmental domains of land, air, and sea. The USBP must continue to grow its capability to rapidly adapt and deploy mobile solutions like unmanned aerial vehicles, land-based sensor nodes, subterranean detections, and future acquisition plans such as the

Modular Mobile Surveillance Systems (M2S2)

that provide remotely operated capabilities that reduce the need for additional manpower.



Transnational Criminal Networks (TCN) are adopting the use of drones to infiltrate the borders of the United States, presenting a significant threat to the security of our nation. TCNs seek to illegally smuggle any commodity into the U.S. that provides a profit, ranging from narcotics trafficking like fentanyl to human trafficking. Additionally, TCNs are persistently monitoring border operations with the use of drones, seeking to disrupt the effectiveness of a Border Patrol response to illicit activity. To mitigate these security risks,

CBP

must have the flexibility and authorization to implement counter-drone operations that can identify, classify, track, and intercept drones that could be nefariously used by terrorists and TCNs. Another source of effort is the

Common

Operational

Picture (COP), designed as a software solution that ties in edge computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to further enhance the interdiction effectiveness of the USBP. The COP synthesizes large amounts of data through border detections into a unified user interface that can be used to prioritize threats and deploy border agents to interdict those threats.

The National Capitol Region Security Forum, in partnership with its many stakeholders, is

immensely grateful for Chief Laxdal's participation

and candidness and looks

forward to future opportunities to learn from his leadership. The preparation for this event spanned several months, and in the end, it provided a

successful opportunity for engagement and set the

stage for meaningful discussions and networking opportunities.



"PureTech sponsorship demonstrates their commitment to advancing the field of border security and their dedication to supporting initiatives that promote collaboration, innovation, and best practices. This

sponsorship, alongside SIA and NCRSF, provides all of us with a platform to bring government leaders expertise and vision to an audience of industry professionals," says Wayne Esser of NCRSF.

