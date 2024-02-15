Sandra Cho Of Pointwealth Capital Management Named To Best-In-State Top Women Advisors By Forbes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inclusion on the 2024 list represents her third consecutive time being named to this distinguished list

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointwealth Capital Management, a boutique wealth management team focused on creating customized investment portfolios for each client's unique situation, today announced that Founder and President Sandra Cho was named to the Best-in-State Top Women Advisors list by Forbes. She has been named to this list for three consecutive years and has been named a Top Women advisor by the same publication twice.

"It's an incredible honor to be included among the top women in the industry again this year," said Ms. Cho. "I believe in taking a highly personalized approach to helping my clients build a legacy and future for their families. Building trust to work closely with each individual client to support their long-term financial goals is how I define success and I'm thrilled that Forbes and SHOOK Research found that this process was worthy of recognition once again."

The eighth annual ranking of Forbes SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State features 1,991 women managing cumulative assets of over $2.8 trillion. Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms to rank advisors.

Pointwealth is a boutique wealth management team focused on creating customized investment portfolios for each client's unique situation. Our clients range from families of every walk of life to senior executives requiring complex financial solutions. We believe that every successful outcome begins with a plan, incorporates suitable strategies, and grows into an on-going dynamic relationship between advisor and client.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted by telephone, in-person and virtually to evaluate best practices, such as service models, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

