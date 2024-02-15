Mikart, LLC Expands Oral Solid Dose Manufacturing Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, LLC, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces the addition of cutting-edge, Fette®

double-sided tablet presses to bolster its production capacity and meet the product demands of its increasing number of clients.

This strategic investment reaffirms Mikart's commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing services while staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry. The tablet presses come equipped with advanced features including automatic weight control, metal detectors, dedusters, and bulk powder feeding systems for optimal efficiency and precision of tablet production applications.

"We are thrilled to expand our

Fette® tablet press platforms into our manufacturing operations," said Michael Kallelis, CEO of Mikart, LLC. "These high-speed and high-volume presses mark a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing client satisfaction and accommodating the growing brand and generic market."

This recent expansion complements

Mikart's existing portfolio of pilot-scale and commercial-scale equipment to serve our customers from early to late-phase development and manufacturing. This significant capital spend offers our clients greater flexibility and scalability in their respective markets, particularly within our core competency of

DEA controlled substances under FDA GMP guidelines.

"We are confident that this investment will not only strengthen our position as a premier mid-market CDMO, but also enable us to better serve our clients with enhanced speed, efficiency, and quality at value pricing," said Tom Head, VP of Operations.

About

Mikart, LLC:

Mikart, LLC is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 1975. Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, solid oral, combination products, suspensions, liquids, and serialized packaging services. The company has a full range of formulation, analytical, packaging and manufacturing services with a seamless development solution that minimizes the time-to-market from clinical work through commercial supply.

