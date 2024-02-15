Lynx Air Takes Off To Cancún Starting Today

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) is launching its inaugural flight to Mexico today, departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and arriving at Cancún International Airport (CUN). Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline will operate six direct flights per week between Toronto and Cancún, equating to more than 2,000 seats per week both ways.



To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Cancún service, the airline is launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off base fares for flights network wide, using the promo code: CANCUN. Fares start from as low as $159* inclusive of taxes and fees. The sale starts on February 15 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on February 18, 2024. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx

"Lynx Air took to the skies for the very first time less than two years ago, and we are excited to be expanding to Mexico, our third country in our network. The choice of Cancún as our first true beach destination was easy – it is a very popular holiday spot for Canadians, with its famous beaches, hospitality, and great weather, of course!” said Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynx.“Lynx is connecting Canadians to sunny Cancún at an ultra-affordable price. Whether you are traveling for a holiday to beautiful Cancún or to visit family and friends, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“Cancun is our highest-demand international destination, with more than 2,000 passengers headed down to the beach every day,” said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Airlines Relations and Customer Experience, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.“We're pleased to see Lynx continue to grow their network from YYZ and provide passengers with increased choice.”

“Today is a day of great celebration for Cancun's International Airport as we welcome Lynx Air into our family. With this new connectivity I'm confident that we will boost tourism between Cancun and Toronto together. Welcome home!”, expressed Carlos Trueba Coll, Director of Cancun Airport.

Lynx's Mexico Schedule from/to Toronto