PATTISON Outdoor Open To Applications For 2024’S Elevating Voices Grant

Pictured above: Royal Bank Plaza Digital Wall, featuring an advertisement for The Forum, an Elevating Voices Grant recipient

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor's Diversity and Inclusion Committee is proud to announce a call for submissions from not-for-profit organizations for a second year of the Elevating Voices Grant program after a successful launch in 2023. With the same mission of assisting not-for-profit organizations working with marginalized groups, PATTISON's DEI Committee is looking forward to another year of amplifying diverse voices throughout Canada. Up to $1 million of media value will be awarded to selected charities and organizations with a mandate for diversity, equity and inclusion. This will help raise the profile and awareness of these organizations to help further their initiatives in various communities across all regions at a local and national level.

In 2023, the Elevating Voices Grant assisted seven organizations with their OOH campaigns; comprised of three national partners and four regional partners.



Artists Against Racism

The Forum

Canadian Mental Health Association

Outside Looking In

The Refugee Centre

The Fruit Loop Society H.O.P.E. Outreach



The Elevating Voices program launched in 2022 with the intention to provide a platform to organizations dedicated to servicing and supporting ethno-cultural groups, Indigenous and First Nation Peoples, the 2SLGBTQI+ community, women's equality, those with disabilities, and any other group focused on and for projects that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

PATTISON Outdoor is strongly committed to using its dominant presence in the OOH industry to promote and uplift communities through the power of Out-Of-Home advertising in key environments like Transit, Outdoor, Airports, Stadiums and Urban Pathways.

To apply, please see the following link for all media grant submission criteria and terms and conditions. Applications can be submitted through the online form through this link . The deadline to submit is at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, March 29, 2024.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada's largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

