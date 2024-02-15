(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Metallized Film Market was valued USD 2.69 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Metallized Film Market” , by Metal Type (Aluminium, Copper, Nickel, Chromium, Others), Film (Polypropylene, Polyethene, Terephthalate, Others), End Use (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Decorative, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Metallized Film Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 2.69 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 4.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.74% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Metal Type , Film , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Cosmo Films DUNMORE Ester Industries Jindal Poly Films Limited. Polinas

Market Overview

Metallized films refer to polymer films coated with a thin layer of metal, typically aluminum, providing a glossy metallic appearance akin to aluminum foil but at a reduced weight and cost. These films find extensive applications in decorative purposes, food packaging, insulation, and electronics. The market is experiencing steady growth due to the rising demand for flexible packaging. Advancements in metallizing technologies have improved film properties, while a shift towards aesthetically appealing products and increased government investments in research and development are driving factors. The Global Metallized Film Market is propelled by growing demands from the food & and beverage industry and increased end-user preferences. The market is further boosted by a surge in demand for customer-friendly packaging and products with extended shelf life. Metallized film stands out as a cost-effective solution for packaging, distributing, and preserving various items such as pharmaceuticals, beverages, and food, thereby contributing to market expansion in the predictable future. However, certain restraints and challenges must be addressed to ensure sustained market growth. Stringent policies in the automotive industry, where metallized films are used, could hinder the market's growth rate. However, industry players have opportunities to explore eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives, expand their presence in different regions, and tap into novel applications in the electronics sector. Increasing investments in emerging markets, particularly in processing industries, further contribute to the market's potential.

Cosmo Films

DUNMORE

Ester Industries

Jindal Poly Films Limited.

Polinas

Polyplex

SRF Limited

Taghleef Industries

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. UFlex Limited

The demand for flexible packaging

The increasing demand for flexible packaging, especially for snack items and bakery goods, is a key driver for the global Metallized Film Market. Our co-extruded films play a vital role in supporting top-notch printing and converting processes. Their versatility is evident in their ability to serve as a mono web or laminate on both horizontal form fill seals and vertical form fill seals packing machines. These films feature a dual-sided composition, with one side being metalized, while the other side varies in properties depending on the variant. All five variants have a multi-layer laminate setup, guaranteeing an exceptional moisture and oxygen barrier. Distinctive features, such as a bright white background and oxo-biodegradability, are associated with specific types, like Metalized Cavitated White Opaque Film and Metalized Oxo-Biodegradable Heat Sealable Film, respectively. Metalized Barrier Films address two crucial challenges in the packaging industry-food wastage and material consumption. Their high moisture barrier helps extend the shelf life of packed food, thereby minimizing food wastage. Additionally, they assist in reducing material consumption through laminate rationalization. As solvent-free coated films, Metalized Barrier Films are ideal for use as inner seal webs in duplex or triplex laminate structures. Their outstanding machinability ensures optimal results in sandwich lamination processes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



The demand for flexible packaging

Ongoing progress in metallizing technologies has led to enhanced properties in films

Shifting preference for aesthetically appealing products Increasing investment by the government for research and development

Opportunities:



Investigate eco-friendly, biodegradable options

Increase footprint across different regions

Novel uses in the field of electronics are on the rise The increasing investment in emerging markets like processing industries

The demand for flexible packaging

The metallized film market is famous for producing packaging materials that offer diverse advantages, including barrier properties, aesthetic appeal, and product protection. However, a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and biodegradable options in packaging materials is obvious, fueled by both environmental concerns and consumer demand for sustainable choices. In the dominion of bio-based metallized films, certain companies are exploring alternatives to traditional metallized films by utilizing materials derived from renewable sources like corn, sugarcane, or other plant-based resources. This shift towards bio-based films not only diminishes reliance on fossil fuels but also contributes to a reduction in the carbon footprint associated with packaging. Biodegradable metallized films represent another significant stride in environmental consciousness. Engineered to decompose into natural components over time, these films often incorporate materials such as polylactic acid or other biodegradable polymers. Their usage can play a crucial role in reducing the issue of plastic waste in landfills and oceans. Compostable metallized films offer an environmentally friendly disposal option by breaking down under composting conditions and transforming into nutrient-rich soil. Companies are actively engaged in developing metallized films that adhere to composability standards, ensuring their environmentally friendly disposal.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Metallized Film.

The APAC metallized film market is expected to command a substantial market share throughout the forecast period, driven primarily by the rapid expansion of crucial end-use sectors such as food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics and toiletries. Factors such as increasing disposable income, evolving lifestyles, and a growing middle-class population are expected to boost the demand for packaging, thereby supporting the overall global market growth. Furthermore, the growing preference for ready-to-eat, convenient, and processed foods creates favourable growth prospects for the metallized film market in the APAC region. The rising demand for metallized films, especially in emerging economies like India and China, is propelled by their widespread application in various sectors, including electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and packaging. The market is additionally driven by the escalating need for user-friendly packaging materials and the increase in government investments in research and development activities. The process of industrialization, particularly in developing nations, significantly contributes to the expansion of the metallized film market. Metallized films, characterized by a thin layer of metal coating on one or both sides of polymeric films, provide a blend of metal and plastic advantages. Their versatile properties, such as reduced permeability to light, water, and oxygen, render them suitable for a diverse array of industrial applications.

The End Use Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Metallized Film Market, the End-use segment comprises various categories such as packaging, electrical & and electronics, decorative, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, cosmetics, and Others. Metalized thin films contribute significantly to the visual appeal of packaging, leveraging their reflective and glossy characteristics. This is particularly crucial in industries like cosmetics, snacks, and luxury goods, where consumer preferences hinge on the visual allure of the packaging. Additionally, these films find widespread use in flexible packaging materials due to their lightweight and flexible attributes. Applications such as pouches, wrappers, and bags benefit from the combination of barrier properties and flexibility provided by metalized thin films. The incorporation of these films in packaging also plays a pivotal role in brand differentiation. Manufacturers utilize metalized thin films to create visually striking and unique packaging, thereby enhancing product visibility on shelves and attracting consumers. Furthermore, the thermal insulation properties of metalized thin films make them well-suited for packaging applications in industries where precise temperature control is essential, such as pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Segmentations Analysis of Metallized Film Market: -



By Metal Type



Aluminium



Copper



Nickel



Chromium

Others

By End Use



Polypropylene



Polyethene



Terephthalate

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

