MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference Call 22 February At 10.00 CET About FY 2023

MT Højgaard Holding releases its annual report for 2023 on 22 February 2024 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.
The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at , where the accompanying presentation will be available.
Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.
| Denmark
|
| + 45 78768490
| UK
|
| + 44 203-7696819
| USA
|
| + 1 646-787-0157
Additional information:
Phone +45 51 25 48 68.
Attachment
MTHH_Investor news (conference call)
