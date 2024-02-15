SNOWBIRD INVESTORFEST IS HAPPENING IN ORLANDO, FL, FROM APRIL 11-13, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Snowbird InvestorFest , a flagship event tailored for Canadians interested in Florida real estate, is scheduled in Orlando from April 11 to April 13, 2024. With a focus on providing comprehensive training and insights into income property investments, the three-day conference aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies necessary to navigate the dynamic Florida real estate market.The event, organized by Snowbird Investor, aims to address the growing interest among Canadians in investing in income properties in Florida, known for its favorable economic climate, tax benefits, and abundant investment opportunities. Snowbird InvestorFest offers a unique platform for participants to learn from industry experts, network with like-minded individuals, and explore potential investment avenues in one of the most sought-after real estate markets in the United States.“Snowbird InvestorFest is a gateway to realizing the Canadian dream of early retirement and establishing a thriving real estate portfolio in Florida,” said Coach Roel, a certified financial planner and one of the event's featured speakers.“With its warm climate, robust economy, and favorable tax policies, Florida presents an ideal destination for Canadian investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and secure their financial future.”The event will feature interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions covering investing in Florida income properties. Attendees can expect to gain insights into U.S. entities, cross-border tax, and asset protection structures, building non-recourse U.S. business credit, and optimizing investment strategies for long-term success.In addition to educational sessions, Snowbird InvestorFest offers attendees the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, fellow investors, and service providers through networking events and one-on-one consultations. The event's exclusive VIP experiences, including hotel accommodations, gourmet meals, and private meetings with Coach Roel, provide participants with a premium learning experience and unparalleled access to expert insights and guidance.“We are excited to bring together Canadians who share a common interest in exploring investment opportunities in Florida,” said April Piedad, the event's organizer.“Snowbird InvestorFest is designed to empower attendees with the knowledge, resources, and connections they need to make informed investment decisions and achieve their financial goals.”Early Bird tickets for Snowbird InvestorFest are now available, with limited discounted tickets offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their seats early for this exclusive opportunity.For more information about Snowbird InvestorFest and to secure your spot, visit the event's registration page at .For media inquiries or interview requests, individuals can contact April Piedad at ....Watch the informative video about InvestorFest on YouTube:

