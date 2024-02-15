Township Of Edison, NJ, Gets Strategic In Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looking to reduce paper-based processes and implement a mobile application to support work in the field, the Township of Edison, NJ, was on a mission to find a new platform. The search led to OpenGov , the leader in asset management software purpose-built for local government.Located 40 minutes from New York City, the Township of Edison, NJ, is a vibrant community committed to enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency. In the search for a new asset management solution, Township leadership recognized the need for a system that could streamline inspections and offer better visibility into the status of capital assets. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal solution, distinguished by its automated workflows, GIS integration, and its Scenario Planning feature for projecting future asset management expenses and work.Adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the Township of Edison, NJ, is poised to revolutionize its public works management. The software will facilitate more informed budget projections and ensure tasks are completed accurately and on time. Moreover, the integration with the Townships's GIS software will allow the team to leverage data to prioritize deferred maintenance, and support strategic initiatives, significantly improving productivity and operations for both staff and residents.The Township of Edison, NJ, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

