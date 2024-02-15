DXB Unveils O'regan's Irish Bar & Restaurant In Honour Of Duty Free And Hospitality Visionary

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai International (DXB) paid homage to the legacy of Dr. Brendan O'Regan, pioneer of the airport duty-free and hospitality industries, with the grand opening of O'Regan's Irish Bar & Restaurant on Tuesday February 13.

Named in honour of Dr. Brendan O'Regan, O'Regan's Irish Bar & Restaurant draws inspiration from his global perspective. This contemporary establishment in DXB's Terminal 3, Concourse C, offers guests a stylish environment to enjoy inspiring airport views, while enjoying a variety of global food and beverage offerings before their flight.

The opening ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including Minister Patrick O'Donovan TD, Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE; Paul Griffiths, CEO at Dubai Airports; Colm McLoughlin, CEO and EVC of Dubai Duty Free, Members of the Irish Business Council Dubai, as well as senior members of the airport business community.

Adding to the celebration was a captivating performance by Irish singer-songwriter Conleth McGeary, and the unveiling of specially commissioned art, including pieces by Seamus Connolly and Anna McKeown.

Reflecting on the occasion, Eugene Barry, EVP of Commercial at Dubai Airports, said,“This latest and unique hospitality concept marks the continuation of Dubai Airports' continuous strategy to provide a superior experience to guests at our airport. O'Regan's pays tribute to Brendan O'Regan's pioneering legacy, while enriching our existing range of services.”