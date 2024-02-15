Nakheel Sponsors UAE Tour 2024 Prestigious White Jersey

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Nakheel, the world leading master developer, is sponsoring the UAE Tour 2024, the only UCI World Tour cycling race in the Middle East, for the sixth consecutive year. Nakheel is sponsoring the prestigious White Jersey, which will be awarded to the best young rider under the age of 25 on each stage of the Tour. The sixth edition of UAE Tour will take place from 19 to 25 February featuring over 1028 kilometres of racing across seven stages.

These stages comprise two mountain stages, four sprint stages and a high-speed team time trial. The fourth stage of the competition, a crucial sprint stage, begins at 12:30pm on 22 February and takes riders along a scenic 173-kilometre route that passes through many of Nakheel's key developments, such as Dubai Islands, which is popular for triathlons and cycling races, and through the Jumeirah Park and Jumeirah Heights neighbourhoods. The UAE Tour takes place across Dubai and Abu Dhabi and features a challenging course across desert and mountain terrain that attracts some of the world's most highly regarded cyclists to compete.

One of Nakheel's core commitments is to encourage an active, healthy and holistic lifestyle for Dubai residents and visitors, through partnering with initiatives which call for participation from the local community as well as from international visitors. Many of Nakheel's communities feature cycling tracks for the enjoyment of residents. Meydan, (the master developer which Nakheel provides management services to), owns and manages the highly popular DXBIKE within the prestigious Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, which also includes an 8.4km cycling track with views of the Dubai skyline.

Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation's Dubai Islands Open Challenge race. In 2023, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world as well as sponsorship of the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team, promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.