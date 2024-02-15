BYD Racing Away With China's EV Market

(MENAFN- Asia Times) BYD overtook Tesla to become the world's largest supplier of battery-powered electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, by a substantial margin of 526,000 to 484,000 units sold. But in China, the race for market dominance isn't nearly as close.

Indeed, Volkswagen, BMW, Toyota, Honda, Nissan and several Chinese companies outpace Tesla in the overall Chinese auto market.

American and European politicians who are fond of ranting about China's closed markets should take note that Chinese consumers appreciate German and Japanese quality like almost everybody else. They also admire Tesla but are not fanatic about it.

In January 2024, BYD's share of the Chinese market for battery electric vehicles was 26.2%, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association cited by CarNewsChina. Tesla's share was 10.6%.

Volkswagen ranked sixth with 4.2%. China's Wuling, Aion and Changan outranked Volkswagen, while Zeekr, Geely, Nio and Leap rounded out the top ten.

Sources: China Passenger Car Association data; Asia Times chart.