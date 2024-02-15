Qaztrade Invites UAE Companies: Explore Export Opportunities Of Kazakhstan Goods And Services At Trade Mission In Dubai

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - QazTrade are pleased to announce the forthcoming Kazakhstan Trade Mission in Dubai, taking place from February 27th to 29th, 2024. Organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and supported by QazTrade, this event promises a unique platform for businesses to explore new businesses emerging from Kazakhstan's diverse range of products and services.

Event Highlights:

Trade and Economic Mission: On February 28th at 9:30, an exclusive session at the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan «EXPO Dubai-2020» will provide unparalleled insights between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Distinguished Guest: The Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan will grace the event, offering expert perspectives on bilateral trade relations and the potential for fostering strategic partnerships.

Business Networking: Participants can engage in high-level discussions and negotiations with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs eager to explore collaborations and partnerships, enhancing business prospects.

Exhibition and Demonstrations: The event will showcase the latest innovations and offerings from Kazakhstani companies across diverse sectors, including IT, oil services, agriculture, food, and more.

Bilateral Meetings: Exclusive one-on-one sessions will enable participants to delve into mutual interests and explore potential areas for cooperation with Kazakhstani business representatives.

Shared Experiences: Industry leaders and professionals from both Kazakhstan and the UAE will have the opportunity to exchange valuable insights and experiences, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.

How to Participate:

Registration: Ensure participation by registering through the following link:

Contact Us:

For further inquiries or assistance, please reach out to +7 775 230 09 82 (WhatsApp), Ms. Assel Baibolova.

PR: Stankevicius MGM

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Stankevicius Pacific Limited