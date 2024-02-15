Last Year, Revenues Of Hotels In Azerbaijan Reaches Half Billion Manats

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, hotels and hotel-type facilities in Azerbaijan earned
AZN488 ($287), Azernews reports, citing the
report of the State Statistics Committee.
This is AZN133 ($78,5m) or 37.6% more than in 2022. In 2022,
the income of hotels was AZN355 ($209m).
The city with the most revenue for hotels was Baku - AZN314
($184).
The hotels of Gabala city, which are the main tourism potential
regions of the country, earned AZN34 ($20,4m), and the hotels of
Gusar city earned AZN25 ($14).
In the Guba district, this indicator was AZN22 ($13).
The facilities in Shusha city ranked in the top ten according to
the amount of their income with an indicator of AZN5m ($2).
Zardab district was the district with the least revenue for
hotels.
