               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Last Year, Revenues Of Hotels In Azerbaijan Reaches Half Billion Manats


2/15/2024 6:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, hotels and hotel-type facilities in Azerbaijan earned AZN488 ($287), Azernews reports, citing the report of the State Statistics Committee.

This is AZN133 ($78,5m) or 37.6% more than in 2022. In 2022, the income of hotels was AZN355 ($209m).

The city with the most revenue for hotels was Baku - AZN314 ($184).

The hotels of Gabala city, which are the main tourism potential regions of the country, earned AZN34 ($20,4m), and the hotels of Gusar city earned AZN25 ($14).

In the Guba district, this indicator was AZN22 ($13).

The facilities in Shusha city ranked in the top ten according to the amount of their income with an indicator of AZN5m ($2).

Zardab district was the district with the least revenue for hotels.

MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107856116

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search