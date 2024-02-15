OPEC Secretary General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has sent a congratulatory
letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the
election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
It is my great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and myself personally,
our sincerest congratulations and best wishes on occasion of your
re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This victorious presidential election is a testimony of Your
Excellency's wise leadership and I wish you continued success in
your new tenure of office. The Republic of Azerbaijan holds a very
important role as a major oil producing country and remains a key
member of the OPEC – non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). We
look forward to continue to cooperate closely with your esteemed
country in furthering our common goals and address the challenges
facing the global oil and energy industry in the years to come.
We also congratulate on Azerbaijan's nomination to host the 29th
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) which will convene in
Baku in November this year, where OPEC will participate and play a
positive and constructive role in the discussions.
Permit me to reiterate my felicitations to you, Mr. President,
and I ask you to please accept the renewed assurances of my highest
consideration and esteem.
Haitham Al Ghais
Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries."
