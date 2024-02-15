Missile Strike On Velykyi Burluk: Body Of Fifth Victim Recovered From Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the body of the fifth victim of the Russian attack on a residential building on February 14 was recovered from the rubble in Velykyi Burluk of the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk district.

"Rescuers removed the body of a 27-year-old woman from the rubble of the destroyed house. The death toll has now risen to five, including three women and two men," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Telegram .

Five people were injured. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As reported, on February 14, at approximately 4:15 pm, two S-300 missiles were launched at Velykyi Burluk by Russians. The attacks damaged a two-story apartment building, and a private house. Additionally, two police cars were damaged.

As of 10 am on February 15, four deaths have been reported.

Photo credit: National Police