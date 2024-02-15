Azerbaijan's Economy Starts Year With Positive Signs - Acting Minister (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan's economy has started 2024 with high indicators, Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the forum "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy," Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan's GDP grew by five percent in January 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 - up to 9.1 billion manat ($5.3 billion).

"One of the main directions shortly will be to increase our export potential," he emphasized.

To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs in the formation of budget revenues, and building transparent relations with "state-business".

