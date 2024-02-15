Azerbaijan's Economy Starts Year With Positive Signs - Acting Minister (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan's
economy has started 2024 with high indicators, Azerbaijan's Acting
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the forum "Tax
system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a
Sustainable Economy," Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan's GDP grew by five percent in January
2024 compared to the same period of 2023 - up to 9.1 billion manat
($5.3 billion).
"One of the main directions shortly will be to increase our
export potential," he emphasized.
To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new
challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework
of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax
authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development
of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs
in the formation of budget revenues, and building transparent
relations with "state-business".
