Azerbaijan Abolishes Age Limit For Female Servicemen In Reserve

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the laws On the Status of Servicemen, On Approval of the Regulations on Military Service, On Labor Pensions and Military Duty and Military Service, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the age limit for female servicemen has been canceled in Azerbaijan.

Under the amendments, to eliminate the contradiction between the Law on Military Duty and Military Service and the Regulation on Military Service in connection with the age limit of female servicemen in the reserve, as well as to ensure gender equality in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is considered reasonable to equalize the age limit of female and male servicemen in the reserve.

