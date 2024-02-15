Azerbaijan Abolishes Age Limit For Female Servicemen In Reserve

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the laws On the Status
of Servicemen, On Approval of the Regulations on Military Service,
On Labor Pensions and Military Duty and Military Service, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the age limit for female servicemen has
been canceled in Azerbaijan.
Under the amendments, to eliminate the contradiction between the
Law on Military Duty and Military Service and the Regulation on
Military Service in connection with the age limit of female
servicemen in the reserve, as well as to ensure gender equality in
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is considered
reasonable to equalize the age limit of female and male servicemen
in the reserve.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.