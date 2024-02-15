Azerbaijan Raises Pension Age Of Servicemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan has
raised the minimum service requirements for retirement as a
serviceman to use the accumulated experience of the military for a
longer period of time, Trend reports.
According to information, this is reflected in the Law "On
Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan On the Status
of Military Servicemen", "On Approval of the Regulation on Military
Service", "On Labor Pensions" and "On Military Duty and Military
Service" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
The law increases the minimum service requirement for retirement
as a serviceman from 20 to 25 calendar years to make longer use of
the accumulated experience of servicemen, which the state has spent
time and resources to prepare.
