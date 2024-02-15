Roadmap In Works For Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The preparation of the roadmap for the development of Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) has begun, Trend reports via a social media post of the Acting Minister of Economy, head of the working group to ensure the AFEZ development Mikayil Jabbarov.

"At the first meeting of the working group established for the Alat FEZ on February 14, discussions were held on the prospects for the development of the FEZ and the preparation of the corresponding 'roadmap'," said Jabbarov.

According to him, the AFEZ will foster the dynamic and sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy since export-oriented, high value-added industries located in the FEZ provide innovative technologies.

"The proposed favorable conditions in the Alat FEZ increase interest in it," the official pointed out.

To note, the working group for the AFEZ was established on February 1, and the main purpose of its establishment is to prepare the Master Plan of the territories allocated to the AFEZ and, on the basis of this Plan, to develop and implement the projects of the on-site and off-site transportation (railway and highways), and utilities (water, gas, electricity, sewage, etc.) infrastructure with the participation of the relevant state institutions and organizations.

The AFEZ contains three zones with constructed infrastructure: 206 hectares, 433 hectares, and 211 hectares. Construction of an airport started in the zone.

At the initial stage, all construction activities are carried out on an area of ​​60 hectares.

Customs facilities have already been installed at the entrance to the FEZ to optimize logistics operations.

The upcoming phase of development will focus on designing facilities for standard manufacturing plants, logistics centers and heavy industrial plants in designated areas totaling 349 hectares.

Fiscal and non-fiscal benefits and simplified administrative procedures will be applied to investors.

Direct connection of the FEZ with maritime infrastructure will allow developing the transit and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan.

