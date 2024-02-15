Roadmap In Works For Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The preparation
of the roadmap for the development of Azerbaijan's Alat Free
Economic Zone (AFEZ) has begun, Trend reports via a social media post of the
Acting Minister of Economy, head of the working group to ensure the
AFEZ development Mikayil Jabbarov.
"At the first meeting of the working group established for the
Alat FEZ on February 14, discussions were held on the prospects for
the development of the FEZ and the preparation of the corresponding
'roadmap'," said Jabbarov.
According to him, the AFEZ will foster the dynamic and
sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy since
export-oriented, high value-added industries located in the FEZ
provide innovative technologies.
"The proposed favorable conditions in the Alat FEZ increase
interest in it," the official pointed out.
To note, the working group for the AFEZ was established on
February 1, and the main purpose of its establishment is to prepare
the Master Plan of the territories allocated to the AFEZ and, on
the basis of this Plan, to develop and implement the projects of
the on-site and off-site transportation (railway and highways), and
utilities (water, gas, electricity, sewage, etc.) infrastructure
with the participation of the relevant state institutions and
organizations.
The AFEZ contains three zones with constructed infrastructure:
206 hectares, 433 hectares, and 211 hectares. Construction of an
airport started in the zone.
At the initial stage, all construction activities are carried
out on an area of 60 hectares.
Customs facilities have already been installed at the entrance
to the FEZ to optimize logistics operations.
The upcoming phase of development will focus on designing
facilities for standard manufacturing plants, logistics centers and
heavy industrial plants in designated areas totaling 349
hectares.
Fiscal and non-fiscal benefits and simplified administrative
procedures will be applied to investors.
Direct connection of the FEZ with maritime infrastructure will
allow developing the transit and logistics capabilities of
Azerbaijan.
