Azerbaijan Amends Merchant Shipping Code - Decree


2/15/2024 6:08:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1066-VIQD of December 22, 2023, "On Amendments to the Code of Merchant Shipping of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and amendments to some decrees and orders in this regard, Trend reports.

The full text of the document can be found at the link .

Will be updated

