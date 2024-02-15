Azerbaijan To Require Ships International Maritime Organization-Granted Number

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On
amendments to the Merchant Shipping Code", Trend reports.
According to this rule, each ship must be assigned a number by
the International Maritime Organization.
Furthermore, classification bodies have been granted the
authority to conduct technical inspections on ships, with the
exception of small vessels.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.