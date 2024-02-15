               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Require Ships International Maritime Organization-Granted Number


2/15/2024 6:08:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On amendments to the Merchant Shipping Code", Trend reports.

According to this rule, each ship must be assigned a number by the International Maritime Organization.

Furthermore, classification bodies have been granted the authority to conduct technical inspections on ships, with the exception of small vessels.

