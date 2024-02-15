Azerbaijani SOCAR Reveals Completion Timing For Bp's Solar Powerhouse Project (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. bp's Shafag
solar power plant project in Azerbaijan will be completed by the
end of 2025, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) Afgan Isayev said during the forum themed "Tax system in
the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable
Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.
He underlined that SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Investment Company, and
bp will work together to build a 240 MW power plant.
"The Sangachal terminal will be supplied with electricity
produced at the Shafag plant, and as a result, this will reduce
emissions equivalent to 260,000-330,000 tons of carbon dioxide
(CO2) per year," the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and bp signed an
executive agreement on cooperation in June 2022 on the assessment
and implementation of a 240 MW solar power plant project in the
Zangilan-Jabrail zone. This document was signed as part of a
strategic decision related to the creation of a green energy zone
in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the development of
the renewable energy sector, as well as commitments to reduce
carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and implement bp's strategy
to become a zero-emission company by 2050.
