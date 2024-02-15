Israeli Forces Arrest 7,040 Palestinians In West Bank Since Oct.7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 15 (Petra) - The number of Israeli occupation arrests of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has risen to approximately 7,040.On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces apprehended 20 Palestinians from the West Bank, including a child and former prisoners.As per a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the arrests were dispersed across the governorates of Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Hebron, Nablus, Jenin, and Jerusalem.The statement highlighted that these arrests were accompanied by widespread harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, alongside extensive acts of sabotage and destruction of Palestinian homes.The occupation persists in perpetrating the crime of forced disappearance against Gaza detainees, 132 days following the aggression and genocide. The occupation refuses to provide human rights institutions, including competent international and Palestinian entities, with any information regarding their fate and places of detention to this day.