Royal Scientific Society Launches Sustainable Land Management Project In Ajloun

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - The Royal Scientific Society (RSS), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Ajloun Governorate, initiated the project "Achieving the goals of neutrality of degraded lands through restoration programs and sustainable land management in northern Jordan."Governor of Ajloun, Qablan Sharif, said that this project aims to implement best international practices to mitigate the effects of land degradation on the national economy and local development.Sharif emphasized the governorate's support for national pioneering projects to achieve sustainable development throughout the Kingdom, reflecting positively on the people by offering new development opportunities.Despite challenges like resource scarcity and climate change, Jordan has excelled in climate action and adopting green technology, Sharif added.Director of the Center for Water, Environment and Climate Change at the Royal Scientific Society, Muayyad Sayed, explained that the project, spanning 4 years, aims to preserve and manage lands sustainably and rehabilitate degraded areas.The project, supported by the Global Environment Facility through FAO, will be implemented in Irbid, Ajloun, and Mafraq, Sayed stated.It aims to assist in sustainable planning for land use, preserve productive land resources, increase their area, and improve productivity to meet food demand, among other goals, Sayed stressed.Rami Adwan, Director of Agriculture in Ajloun Governorate, highlighted the directorate's programs to increase green area and preserve forests, aligning with the project's objectives.Project manager at the Royal Scientific Society, Abdullah Kloub, outlined various project stages and the role of authorities in achieving goals, focusing on making forest agriculture more productive and sustainable.Kloub emphasized improving land use planning, monitoring land deterioration, and investing in agricultural value chains to improve farmers' livelihoods. The project targets women in 50% of its activities, Kloub added.