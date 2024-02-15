eyefactive Presents Two World Firsts at ISE 2024 in Barcelona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eyefactive, a leading provider of touchscreen software and technologies, is proud to announce its participation at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 exhibition in Barcelona. The event, held from January 29 to February 1, 2024, provided an unparalleled platform for eyefactive to showcase its innovative products and solutions, among two of them being World Firsts.At ISE 2024, eyefactive collaborated with multiple esteemed partners, supporting their booths with state-of-the-art software and object recognition technologies. These partners included EXACT Solutions, MicroTouch, Peerless, and VIOSO.55'' High-Brightness Touchscreen with PCAP Object RecognitionHighlighting its commitment to innovation, eyefactive unveiled its latest product release - a groundbreaking 55'' touchscreen featuring a host of advanced features. This premium touchscreen integrates PCAP MultiTouch Technology with an impressive 40 touch points, delivering unparalleled responsiveness and precision. Furthermore, the display supports eyefactive's revolutionary touchscreen object recognition, allowing for simultaneous recognition of up to 10 objects.The 55'' touchscreen boasts an ultra-high brightness of 1000 cd/m2, ensuring exceptional visibility even in brightly lit environments. With an ultra-high contrast ratio of 4000:1 and stunning 4K resolution, users can experience unparalleled clarity and vividness in their interactive experiences. Additionally, the display is equipped with optical bonding technology, further enhancing durability and visual performance."We are thrilled to showcase our latest interactive signage touchscreen solutions at ISE 2024," said Johannes Ryks, CEO of eyefactive. "Our partnerships with EXACT Solutions, MicroTouch, Peerless, and VIOSO demonstrate our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that redefines interactive experiences. With our new 55'' PCAP touchscreen and advancements in object recognition technology, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the digital signage industry."86'' Touchscreen with IR Object RecognitionIn addition, eyefactive also presented an impressive 86'' touchscreen featuring super-slim IR touch technology. This display, showcased at the EXACT Solutions booth, offers seamless integration with eyefactive's IR object recognition technology, empowering users to create immersive and engaging interactive experiences on a larger scale.About eyefactive GmbHA pioneer in large format touchscreen technology, eyefactive develops interactive digital signage solutions in Hamburg since 2009. Today its portfolio comprises i.a. interactive multitouch displays, tables, steles and kiosks, the world's first specialized B2B app store for professional touchscreens, and further multitouch technologies such as object recognition on displays. Businesses employ eyefactive's systems at point of sale and information, for effective marketing and collaborative teamwork. eyefactive has been awarded multiple times, e.g. "ICT start-up of the year 2012" by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology. Clients are renowned brands like McDonalds, Hyundai, Airbus, 3M, Shell and Olympus.More Information:eyefactive Presents Two World Firsts at ISE 2024 in BarcelonaInteractive Digital Signage XXL: Touchscreen Software & SystemsTouchscreen Software App Platform

