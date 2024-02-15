Bioresorbable Polymers Market To Outpace USD 3.37 Bn By 2030 | Global Market Size, Future Trends, Forecast (2023-2030)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2030

Based on SNS Insider's research, The use of bioresorbable polymers for drug discovery is still at an early stage. Researchers have developed a bioresorbable polymer-based drug delivery system that delivers chemotherapeutic agents directly to the tumor site.► Market Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the Bioresorbable Polymers Market was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach market size of USD 3.37 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.► Market Report Scope –The Bioresorbable Polymer Market Analysis is a specialised and in-depth study of the healthcare sector with a special focus on global market trends analysis. The report shall detail the market segmentation by product and application in order to present an overview of the Bioresorbable Polymer Market. The bioresorbable polymers market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive insight into the market's state of play with regard to its leading players in bioresorbable polymers and offers important trends and opportunities. The bioresorbable polymers market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive insight into the market's state of play with regard to its leading players in bioresorbable polymers and offers important trends and opportunities.Get a Sample Report of Bioresorbable Polymers Market@► Market Dynamics:↪ Drivers:. Growing demand in biocompatible medical devices. Slowing down the growth of the market.↪ Restraints:. Minimally invasive surgeries are becoming more popular.. The more expensive cost of biodegradable polymers. Biodegradable polymers not being checked for quality↪ Opportunity:. The technologies of electrospinning and 3D printing. The government has put a lot of money into research and development.↪ Challenge:. Medical devices are governed by strict rules.. Lack of people who know about this and are experts in it► Market Opportunities –The growing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia and others for bioresorbable polymers has been identified as a major opportunity in this market. With the rising awareness and increasing penetration of healthcare services in these countries, the demand for advanced medical treatment products is also rising. In addition, people are now able to take advantage of better healthcare due to a rapidly increasing income level. The fact that emerging economies offer higher growth opportunities for the growth of the bioresorbable polymers market can be attributed to these factors.► Segmentation Analysis –Based on product, the main product segment, which accounted for a maximum of 29.5% of the total revenue in 2022, was polylactic acid PLA. The advantage of the PLA based product is that it can be naturally converted into lactic acid in the body at low concentrations and can be safely removed by the body's excretory system. The degradable nature of the substance also makes it safe for disintegration and dissolution, so that secondary surgery to remove components is not required. In the area of lumbar interbody fusion, the use of bioresorbable polymer materials such as PLA is expected to increase. Polylactic acid exhibits stiffness, biocompatibility, and relatively high strength and high modulus, making it suitable for use in the manufacturing of fixation devices, such as arrows, washers, pins, and screws, in orthopedic surgeries.Based on the application, in 2022, orthopedics became the main application segment and accounted for a maximum of 43.6% of the total revenue. The growing aging population, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and lack of physical activity have increased the prevalence of orthopedic conditions, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and degenerative joint diseases. Consequently, demand for the product is expected to increase.Buy Now Report of Bioresorbable Polymers Market @► Market Segmentation:↪ By Type. Polylactic acid (PLA). Poly (l-lactic) acid (PLLA). -Poly-d,l-lactic acid (PDLLA). Polyglycolic acid (PGA). Poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA). Polycaprolactone(PCL). Others↪ By Application. Orthopedic devices. Trauma. Hip. Knee. Spine. Sports injury. Others. Drug Delivery. Parenteral. Oral. Others. Others► Key Regional Development –In 2022, North America was the world's largest revenue source, accounting for 32.5%. In the region, this is due to an increase in product consumption in the field of drug delivery and orthopedics. The United States is North America's leading research and development hub in the health care sector, which continues to drive market growth there. In addition, demand for bioresorbable polymers in the region is supported by an increase in orthopedic and drug delivery applications. According to the data provided by the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) in 2022, over 2.8 million knee and hip procedures were performed across 1,250 health institutions in the U.S. This represents an extraordinary 14 % increase in the cumulative number of procedural registrations over last year and establishes the AJRR as the world's biggest arthroplasty register.Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the highest compound annual growth rate of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030. Demand for medical procedures is being driven by the growing elderly population in countries such as China and Japan, which is expected to drive market growth. Also, increasing number of hospitals, supportive reimbursement policies, implementation of favourable government initiatives, rising per capita income, high investment in the healthcare sector, growing demand for cutting edge surgical products and expansion into rural areas are other factors that contribute to market growth in APAC.► Key Takeaway from Bioresorbable Polymers Market Study–The bioresorbable polymers market is mainly dominated by North America, given the growing scope of applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The largest market in the North American region is expected to be the United States.The Asia Pacific region is expected to increase demand for the market in these regions, owing to increasing consumer awareness and a rapid growth of bioresorbent polymers in healthcare industries in Emerging Economies.The bioresorbable polymers market is driven by the acceptance of advanced implant devices worldwide among patients.► Recent Development Related to Bioresorbable Polymers Market –In Dec 2022, In India, Abbott Launched NavitorTM, Its Latest-Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (Tavi) System to Treat Aortic Stenosis.In September 2022, The Ashland Group is announcing plans for the expansion of its Viatel bioresorbable polymer production and R&D center at the National Science Park. This is where the network of innovative organisations in Mullingar, Ireland highlights its commitment to innovation for long term injectables. In June 2022, the capital expansion programme was launched and is scheduled to be completed by 2024.► Key players:Putnam Plastics (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland (US), DURECT CORPORATION (US), REVA Medical, Inc.(US, Poly-Med Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), KLS Martin (US), Corbion NV (The Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Foster Corporation. (US), Groupe PCAS (France), and other players.► Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Bioresorbable Polymers Market Sales By Type10. Bioresorbable Polymers Market Sales By Application11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. Conclusion► About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

