Graphene Market Growth Study Witnessing A CAGR Of 40.2% , Size, Innovative Technology, Trend Forecast To 2027

Graphene market size is projected to reach $876.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR% of 40.2% from 2020 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global graphene market generated $87.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $876.8 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 40.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, competitive landscape, value chain, and regional scenario.Download Sample PDF Brochure:According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Graphene Market by Type (Mono-layer and Bi-layer Graphene, Few Layer Graphene, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nano Platelets), by Application (RFID, Composites, Sensors, Research and Development, Energy storage, Functional Ink, Polymer Additives, Tire, Coatings, Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.The surge in manufacturers of graphene, rise in demand for electronics applications, and utilization of composites & coatings drive the growth of the global graphene market. However, fatal effects on the environment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in R&D activities across the globe and large-scale production using renewable sources offer opportunities in the next few years.Leading players of the global graphene market analyzed in the research include ACS Material LLC, CVD Equipment Corporation, Bluestone Global Tech, Graphenea S.A., Graphene Nanochem PLC, Haydale Limited, G6 Materials, Vorbrck Materials, Nanotek Instruments Inc., and XG Sciences.Buy Latest Version of Report: /purchase-optionsGraphene Market Regional Data:Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for graphene, due to the strong demand for graphene in electronics and composites in the region. China is the largest market for graphene in the Asia Pacific region, followed by South Korea and Japan.The United States is the largest market for graphene in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.Germany is the largest market for graphene in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom and France.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global graphene industry based on type, application, and region.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :By type, the graphene nano platelets segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mono-layer & bi-layer graphene segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.0% from 2020 to 2027.By application, the energy storage segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global grapheme market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the composites segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 41.2% from 2020 to 2027.More Related Reports:Graphene Composite Market :Graphene Nanoplatelets Market :3D Graphene Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

