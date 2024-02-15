Oil chief cautions of impending supply insufficiency

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CNBC, Vicki Hollub, the CEO of Occidental, a United States energy firm, issued a stark warning about an impending global oil supply shortage by the end of 2025.



Hollub emphasized that the current pace of crude reserves replacement is insufficient, with approximately 97 percent of current oil production stemming from discoveries made in the 20th century, while less than half of the crude output from the past decade has been replenished.



Despite the existing oversupply in the oil market, driven by record production in the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Guyana, Hollub expressed concerns about the looming shortage.



She stated, "We're in a situation now where in a couple of years' time, we're going to be very short on supply." The oversupply, she believes, has kept oil prices subdued despite ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.



Hollub highlighted that, despite the current imbalance in the market, a shift is anticipated by the end of 2025 when demand is expected to surpass supply. She noted, "The market is out of balance right now, but again, this is a short-term demand issue. But it's going to be a long-term supply issue." This projection underscores the delicate equilibrium within the global oil sector, with short-term factors affecting demand and long-term concerns regarding the availability of oil resources.



In contrast, OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) projected last month that global oil demand would increase by 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, reaching 106.21 million bpd. This anticipated growth is expected to outpace crude production growth of 1.3 million bpd outside the OPEC alliance. The projection suggests a potential supply deficit unless OPEC alters its existing production cuts and increases its own output.



As the industry grapples with the complex interplay of oversupply, geopolitical dynamics, and evolving demand, Hollub's warning serves as a crucial indicator of the challenges and uncertainties the global oil market faces in the coming years. The delicate balance between short-term demand issues and long-term supply concerns raises questions about the industry's ability to adapt to changing circumstances and ensure a stable energy future.







