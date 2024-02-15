Data shows America ready to beat China as Germany`s best trade partner

(MENAFN) In a notable shift, the United States is projected to overtake China as Germany's top trade partner in the coming year, a position China has held for the past seven years, according to information from the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) reported by Reuters.



Preliminary data from the German Federal Statistics Office reveals that German exports and imports to China totaled around EUR253 billion (USD272 billion) last year, while the corresponding figure for the United States was EUR252.3 billion (USD271.9 billion).



If the current trend persists, the United States is expected to emerge as Germany's primary trade partner in the near future, a significant development in the global economic landscape.



DIHK highlights that there are currently no indications of a substantial increase in demand for German products from China, emphasizing the robust performance of the United States economy compared to other key sales markets for Germany, such as European Union countries.

Volker Treier, DIHK's chief executive for foreign trade, notes, "The United States economy is currently doing significantly better than in many other important sales markets for Germany, such as the countries in the European Union." This observation is underscored by the fact that German exports to the United States have been on the rise, reaching almost EUR158 billion (USD170.2 billion) in 2023. This surge has elevated the share of the United States in Germany's total exports to around 10 percent.



Conversely, German exports to China experienced a notable decline of nearly 9 percent to approximately EUR97 billion (USD104.5 billion) in 2023, with the automotive and chemical sectors being particularly affected. Importantly, imports from China also suffered a substantial drop of almost a fifth, amounting to just under EUR156 billion (USD168 billion) last year, revealing a broader recalibration of trade dynamics.



This evolving trade landscape signifies a significant reshuffling of economic relationships, with the United States poised to become Germany's principal trade partner, highlighting the intricate interplay of global economic forces and the impact of regional economic performances on international trade dynamics.



