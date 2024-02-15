Rockefellers causes Biden`s recent LNG shipments prohibition

(MENAFN) In a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, it has been revealed that charities controlled by the Rockefeller family and other billionaire donors played a pivotal role in a successful campaign urging United States President Joe Biden to halt new approvals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Rockefellers and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed millions of dollars to environmental groups advocating against fossil fuel projects, including proposed LNG terminals along the Gulf of Mexico coast.



President Biden, responding to concerns about the potential impact of LNG exports on climate change, issued an order on January 26 to temporarily suspend approvals for new LNG export projects. Climate activists welcomed the move, which could potentially defer decisions on new plants until after the upcoming November 5 United States presidential election. A senior Biden administration official acknowledged the intensity of the campaign, stating, "They got our attention."



Despite support from climate activists, the decision has faced opposition from major producers who argue that LNG plays a crucial role in the global energy transition. Critics, including Republicans in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, express concern that the export ban weakens global energy security and undermines United States efforts to assist the European Union in reducing its reliance on Russian energy.



The Independent Petroleum Association of America has voiced apprehension, contending that the plan could inadvertently "bolster Russian influence" in the European gas market. The United States, having emerged as the world's leading LNG exporter last year, ships approximately half of its exports to Western Europe. The White House asserts that the country has consistently surpassed its annual delivery targets to the European Union for the past two years. The contentious decision reflects the complex intersection of environmental concerns, geopolitical considerations, and the broader implications of energy policy on global relations.





