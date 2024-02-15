Chinese lenders refusing Russian payments

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation by Aleksey Potapov, the deputy CEO of Russia’s MSP Bank, it has been disclosed that certain Chinese banks are declining transactions from Russian counterparts due to concerns about potential repercussions from United States secondary sanctions. Potapov highlighted instances where payments made in Chinese yuan to Chouzhou Commercial Bank were returned to Russian clients last December, indicating a growing trend. The reluctance of Chinese banks seems to be particularly pronounced in deals involving goods subject to United States sanctions, such as metals and computer components, prompting Potapov to advise clients to consider alternative Chinese banks for their transactions.



According to Potapov, the rejection of payments by Chinese banks is contingent on the purpose of the transaction and the involved companies. He further emphasized that the fear of secondary sanctions has led some Chinese banks to tighten their control on deals related to sanctioned goods. In response to the challenges faced with Chouzhou Commercial Bank, Potapov recommended that clients encourage their counterparts to open correspondent accounts with other Chinese banks that are willing to engage with Russian financial institutions.



Recent reports suggest that Chouzhou Commercial Bank has notified its clients about ceasing financial services to Russian and Belarusian organizations, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. While Rosbank, a former subsidiary of Societe Generale, acknowledged facing challenges with the particular Chinese lender, it downplayed the impact on its cross-border transactions in yuan, assuring that the difficulties would not have a significant overall effect.



The backdrop of these developments lies in the executive order signed by United States President Joe Biden in December, enabling sanctions on foreign institutions that continue to engage in transactions with Russia. The order specifically targets lenders operating outside United States and European Union jurisdictions that assist Russia in sourcing sensitive items, including semiconductors, machine tools, chemical precursors, ball bearings, and optical systems. The evolving situation underscores the intricate dynamics at play in the global financial landscape amid geopolitical tensions and the far-reaching implications of such decisions on international banking relationships.





MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107856074