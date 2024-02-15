America purchased historic quantities of Russian uranium last year

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the United States reportedly imported a record-breaking USD1.2 billion worth of Russian uranium in 2023, according to official statistics cited by RIA Novosti. This revelation comes against the backdrop of heightened sanctions debates in the United States Congress related to Moscow's actions in the Ukraine conflict, including an attempted ban on Russian uranium imports in December.



Despite the Congressional effort to curtail Russian uranium imports, the proposed ban faced obstacles in the Senate, allowing purchases of Russian uranium to soar two-fold to USD193.2 million during that very month. Consequently, the total value of shipments for the entire year witnessed a substantial 43 percent increase, reaching an unprecedented USD1.2 billion, making it the highest on record.



Russia has maintained its status as the top supplier of uranium to the United States in terms of monetary value, even though it ranks fourth based on volume. Canada remains the leading supplier to the United States in terms of volume, according to calculations provided by S&P Global.



The dynamics of uranium trade between the United States and Russia have raised questions about the nation's energy security and dependence on foreign sources. While the United States possesses its own uranium deposits, they fall short of meeting the demands of the country's nuclear power sector, which contributes nearly 20 percent of the electricity generated in America. Russia, with the world's largest uranium enrichment complex, plays a pivotal role in supplying enriched uranium used to fuel nuclear reactors globally.



This article delves into the implications of the record-breaking Russian uranium imports by the United States, examining the geopolitical factors at play, the ongoing debates on sanctions, and the challenges the United States faces in achieving energy independence in the nuclear sector.



