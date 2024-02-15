Microneedle Market Projected To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2028, Reveals Latest BCC Research Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Microneedle Market Expected to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 through 2028 BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microneedle technology, driven by high demand in dermatologic procedures and its versatile applications in drug delivery, vaccine administration, and disease diagnostics, faces challenges in its complex manufacturing process. Ongoing research and numerous products in development make this market dynamic for newcomers entering the field. "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Microneedle Market is estimated to increase from $1.0 billion in 2023 to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 through 2028." This comprehensive report on the microneedle market delivers in-depth insights into its current status and future potential, offering a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Anticipated market trends for 2028 and rankings of key players are included, alongside a detailed examination of the competitive landscape and regulatory framework. The report further dissects microneedle market dynamics, categorizing products into solid, hollow, coated, dissolving, and hydrogel microneedles, and applications into disease treatment, immunobiological administration, disease diagnosis, and dermatology. Notably, the report highlights emerging applications like hydrogel and disease diagnosis, currently in research phases. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing a holistic view of the industry's global landscape from 2020 to 2028. The immunobiological administration segment is poised for remarkable growth, driven by its painless and minimally invasive attributes. Notably, its potential to enhance vaccine accessibility in resource-limited regions by eliminating the need for a cold chain and highly skilled medical personnel further fuels its anticipated expansion. Concurrently, the dissolvable microneedle category is projected to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, propelled by ongoing research initiatives and a robust product pipeline. However, the market contends with a significant challenge-the intricate manufacturing process of microneedles. As with many emerging technologies, the clinical adoption of microneedles incurs substantial costs due to complex fabrication requirements and the protracted approval process, posing hurdles for market players. Uncover the full insights and strategic implications of this groundbreaking research. Click here to Learn More . Key Drivers of Global Microneedle Market Potential Applications of Microneedles : Microneedles demonstrate extensive biomedical potential across various fields, including drug delivery, biosensing, fluid extraction, and nerve stimulation. They offer a painless and efficient means of delivering drugs and vaccines through the skin, overcoming drawbacks associated with conventional injections such as needle phobia, infection risk, and waste disposal. Additionally, microneedles can monitor biomarkers in interstitial fluid for diagnosing and managing diseases, extract body fluids for analysis, and modulate physiological responses through nerve stimulation. Rising Demand for Dermatology Procedures : Dermatology stands as a significant beneficiary of microneedle applications, addressing various skin conditions like acne, scars, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and infections. Microneedles enhance the delivery of topical drugs and cosmetics, stimulate collagen production, facilitate skin regeneration, and serve purposes like skin biopsy and disease diagnosis. Increasing awareness of skin health, advanced technologies, and a growing incidence of skin disorders contribute to the escalating demand for dermatology procedures. Increasing Number of Infectious Diseases : Microneedles present a novel and effective approach to combat infectious diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, influenza, and COVID-19. They enable the delivery of vaccines and drugs through the skin, triggering robust immune responses, improving bioavailability, and reducing dosage and side effects. Microneedles also offer a rapid and accurate means of diagnosing infectious diseases by detecting pathogens or antibodies in interstitial fluid. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $976.7 million Market Size Forecast $1.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Product Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, and South Korea

Potential Applications of Microneedles .

Rising Demand for Dermatology Procedures .

Increasing Number of Infectious Diseases .

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery



Global Microneedle Market Segmentation:

Product Segmentation in the Global Microneedle Market

The diverse world of microneedles unfolds through various types, each catering to distinct purposes. Solid microneedles utilize materials like silicon, metal, or polymer to create microchannels, facilitating applications in drug delivery, biosensing, and fluid extraction. Meanwhile, hollow microneedles feature a hollow lumen, enabling the delivery or withdrawal of fluids-applied in drug delivery, vaccine administration, or fluid extraction. Coated microneedles sport a surface layer of drugs or substances, dissolving into the skin to deliver their payload. Dissolving microneedles, crafted from biodegradable materials, release drugs or vaccines by dissolving into the skin. Lastly, hydrogel microneedles, composed of materials like hyaluronic acid or gelatin, swell and release their payload into the skin.

Application Segmentation in the Global Microneedle Market

In the realm of applications, microneedles demonstrate their versatility across various fields. Dermatology leverages microneedles for treating skin conditions, enhancing the delivery of topical drugs, inducing collagen production, and promoting skin regeneration. Immunobiological administration involves the delivery of vaccines or immunotherapies through microneedles, eliciting strong immune responses, improving bioavailability, and reducing dosage and side effects. Disease treatment sees microneedles delivering drugs or gene therapies through the skin for conditions like diabetes, cancer, pain, and neurological disorders, enhancing drug absorption and targeting while enabling self-administration. Lastly, disease diagnosis harnesses microneedles for detecting biomarkers or pathogens in interstitial fluid, enabling rapid and accurate diagnosis of diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, influenza, and COVID-19 by sensing or sampling interstitial fluid.

This report on Global Microneedle Market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1.

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the microneedle market?

The global market for microneedles was valued at $1.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% to reach $1.3 billion by 2028.

2.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the microneedle market?

Key drivers of the microneedle market are potential applications of microneedles, rising demand for dermatology procedures, and the increasing number of infectious diseases.

3.

What segments are covered in the microneedle market?

The microneedle market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

4.

By product type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The solid microneedle segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5.

Which region has the highest market share in the microneedle market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:





BECTON, DICKINSON AND CO.



CANDELA CORP.



CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL



COSMED PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.



CUTERA



CYNOSURE



DEBIOTECH SA



LTS LOHMANN THERAPIE-SYSTEME AG



MERCATOR MEDSYSTEMS INC. TO GMBH



MICROPOINT TECHNOLOGIES



NANOBIOSCIENCES LLC



NANOPASS



VAXESS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

THERAJECT INC.

