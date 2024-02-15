(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solutions Type (Single-phase Immersion Cooling System and Two-phase Immersion Cooling System), By Data Center Size (Small and Mid-Size Data Centers, Large Data Centers), By End use Industries (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Research and academics, Manufacturing, Others) , and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market was valued at US$ 264 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,692 Mn by 2030 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Request Sample Report: Market Dynamics: The Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market is driven by two key factors. Firstly, with the exponential growth in data generation and storage, the demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centers has surged. Traditional air cooling systems are proving to be inadequate in handling the heat dissipation needs of modern data centers. Liquid immersion cooling, on the other hand, provides a more efficient and cost-effective cooling solution. It involves submerging servers and other IT equipment in non-conductive liquids, which act as coolants, ensuring effective heat dissipation. This eliminates the need for complex air cooling systems and helps in reducing power consumption and operational costs. Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $264 million Estimated Value by 2030 $1,692 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Liquid Cooling Solutions Type, By Data Center Size, By End use Industries Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges . High Capital Expenditure

. Compatibility Issues

. Limited Awareness Growth Drivers . Dealing with High-density Power Consumption Driving the Market

. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Secondly, the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has stimulated the adoption of liquid immersion cooling in data centers. As the digital infrastructure expands, data centers consume massive amounts of energy for cooling purposes. Liquid immersion cooling helps in reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions by eliminating the need for energy-intensive air cooling systems. This has drawn the attention of data center operators and organizations aiming to achieve sustainability targets.

Market Trends:

There are two key trends observed in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market. Firstly, the trend of modular and scalable liquid immersion cooling solutions is gaining traction. These solutions offer flexibility in terms of expansion and upgrading, allowing data centers to easily accommodate increasing computing demands. Additionally, these solutions can be customized to specific requirements, ensuring efficient cooling for varied IT equipment.

Secondly, the emergence of advanced cooling fluids is revolutionizing the data center liquid immersion cooling market. Researchers are exploring new liquid cooling technologies and materials to enhance thermal efficiency and overcome challenges associated with traditional cooling methods. For instance, the use of dielectric fluids, such as mineral oil and synthetic fluids, is gaining popularity as they offer better heat transfer capabilities and reduced risks of corrosion and leakage.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement:

Market Opportunities:

One of the key market opportunities in this sector is the increasing demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centers. With the exponential growth of data centers globally, there is a need for advanced cooling technologies that can effectively dissipate heat generated by high-performance computing systems.

Liquid immersion cooling systems, such as single-phase and two-phase immersion cooling systems, are gaining traction in the market due to their ability to provide superior cooling efficiency compared to traditional air-cooling solutions. These systems involve immersing servers and other computing equipment in a dielectric fluid, which absorbs heat and dissipates it more efficiently, resulting in lower energy consumption and enhanced performance.

Adoption of Liquid Immersion Cooling Systems in Small and Mid-Size Data Centers

Another market opportunity lies in the adoption of liquid immersion cooling systems in small and mid-size data centers. These data centers are increasingly adopting advanced cooling solutions to optimize their operations and reduce energy consumption.

In terms of data center size, the dominating subsegment is the small data centers segment. This can be attributed to the growing number of small businesses and startups that are establishing their own data centers to support their operations. These data centers often have limited space and resources, making liquid immersion cooling systems an ideal choice due to their compact design and efficient cooling capabilities.

Key Developments:

In June 2021, Iceotope Technologies announced the launch of a liquid-cooled modular data center. This product is integrated by Avnet and contains chassis-level immersion cooling from Iceotope. This prefabricated module allows the most CPU- and GPU-intensive high-performance computing (HPC) edge applications to be deployed with greater reliability in harsh and remote environments.

In August 2021, Submer announced its collaboration with Intel to set and standardize the adoption of immersion liquid cooling solutions.

Buy now of this Exclusive Report:

Market Takeaways:

Key Market Takeaways: Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centers.

On the basis of liquid cooling solutions type, the dominating subsegment is the single-phase immersion cooling system. This can be attributed to the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of single-phase systems, making them suitable for small and mid-size data centers.

In terms of data center size, the dominating subsegment is the small data centers segment. This is due to the rising number of small businesses and startups that are establishing their own data centers. Liquid immersion cooling systems are preferred in this segment due to their space-saving design and efficient cooling capabilities.

In the end-use industries segment, the dominating sector is the banking industry. This is because banks handle a large amount of sensitive data and require reliable cooling solutions to maintain the stability and performance of their data centers.

Key players operating in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market include Alfalava, Asetek, CoolIT Systems, Green Data Center LLP, and Green Revolution Cooling Inc. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

In conclusion, the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market presents significant market opportunities in terms of the increasing demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centers and the adoption of liquid immersion cooling systems in small and mid-size data centers. The market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, and key players in the industry are implementing strategies to capitalize on these opportunities and gain market share.

Read complete market research report , " Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solutions Type, By Data Center Size , By End use Industries, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031 ", Published by Coherent Market Insights .

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, By liquid cooling solution Type



Single phase immersion cooling system Two phase immersion cooling system

Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, By Data Center Size



Small and Medium data centers Large data centers

Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, By End use Industries



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Research and Academic

Energy

Manufacturing Others



Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

Find more related trending reports below:

Data Center Colocation Market , By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation), By Enterprise Size (Small and medium size enterprise, Large scale enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Energy & utilities, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, and Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Data Center Virtualization Market - by Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Banking, Financial, Service and Insurance, Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive, and Others), and by Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises) - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030

Data Center Power Market , By Component (Solution (Power Distribution, Power Monitoring, Power Backup, and Cabling Infrastructure) and Services (Design and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Support & Maintenance)), By End Users (Enterprises, Colocation Provider, Cloud Providers, and Hyperscale Data Centers), by Data Center Size (SMEs Data Centers and Large Data Centers), By Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others (Energy, Research and Academia, and Transport and Logistics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Data Center Accelerator Market , By Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC), By Application (High Performance Computing Accelerator, Artificial Intelligence, and Other Applications), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: ... Website: